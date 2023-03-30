A department at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has officially been renamed to bear the identity of an adjunct professor, alumnus of the university’s predecessor and chairman of the A&M-Central Texas Foundation board of directors.
During a ceremony at the university Thursday, businessman Abdul Subhani cut the ribbon to signify the official renaming of the department to the Subhani Department of Computer Information Systems. The department is headquartered on the third floor of Founders Hall.
“This is such a great way to communicate how much education is valued by the foundation and by my family,” Subhani said of the honor. “It is my prayer that the Subhani Computer Information Systems Department will continue to grow and work in support of national security and to promote careers in education and technology.”
Among his many endeavors, Subhani is the president of the Subhani Foundation, a nonprofit organization he founded in 2010. The mission of the foundation is to support other nonprofit, charitable, and community-based organizations in an effort to encourage future generations appreciation and understanding of the potentials of technology and science through creative education and community outreach programs, according to the university.
“At a very young age, I learned the importance of giving back and creating opportunities for others,” Subhani said Thursday.
He is also president and CEO of Centex Technologies, an information technology consulting company, which was founded in January 2006.
“I have watched and supported roles at our university over the years as my own business began to grow and sought out opportunities for partnership,” Subhani said of his company’s forensics lab located in Founders Hall.
Subhani came to the United States in 1998 after being born and raised in Pakistan.
Shortly after moving to the U.S., Subhani graduated from high school.
He obtained an associate degree in computer science and information technology in 2003 from Central Texas College. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer technology in 2004 through Excelsior University and a master’s degree in information systems in 2006 from Tarleton State University Central Texas, the university that preceded A&M-Central Texas.
Subhani is also a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army for the Texas Capital Region.
Marc Nigliazzo, president of A&M-Central Texas, said Thursday that when he began in his post, he made a commitment to the Texas A&M University system, the community and military leaders to build a unique university that expands the opportunity for those living in the region.
“My primary question in the summer of 2010 was how many others would follow; we had many already wanting to move in that direction,” Nigliazzo said. “And it takes a long time to build a place like this — to ensure the promise of this new university. Mr. Abdul Subhani has become an essential component in answering that question.”
Nigliazzo expanded further on the remark.
“Even with all his responsibilities in his new positions, Subhani never forgets about home, the region, or this university. He always gives back and the community benefits from that,” he said. “He knows (the university) history first-hand. He has and continues to assist us in shaping the future of this University. His first comments are always ‘How are we doing? And what can I do to help?’”
The Subhani Department of Computer Information Systems is part of the university’s College of Business Administration, headed by Faiza Khoja, dean of the college.
At the end of the ceremony, Abhijit Nag, assistant professor in the CIS department, was awarded the Ruqayya Faculty Fellowship. The fellowship will fund professional development and research, according to the university.
