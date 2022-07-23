Russ Porter, vice president of research, economic development and innovation, was new to the area when he arrived at Texas A&M University-Central Texas in July of 2012. However, he was not new to leading and growing university research programs.
“When people think of universities, they already understand the teaching and learning mission,” he said. “But it is important to remember that research activities are crucial, especially when they are connected to economic development.”
Fortunately, evidence that research and economic development are beneficial to a community — or even a region — was right up the road in College Station at the Texas A&M University System and its RELLIS Campus.
“The RELLIS Campus was named for the six Aggie core values of respect, excellence, leadership, loyalty, integrity and selfless service,” according to the RELLIS website.
Earlier this month, a cross section of economic leaders from Bell County and the region visited RELLIS, toured the facilities, listened to the experiences of companies who were officed there, and took home a better understanding of what their own next steps might be regarding the development of a research park on the A&M-Central Texas campus.
“We continue to explore the potential for a research park on the A&M-Central Texas campus and are working hand in hand with local leaders and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce in the hopes that our research goals will continue to expand,” Porter said.
As important as it is, the discussions around the development of a research park are only one of the most recent of Porter’s many accomplishments in his first decade at the University.
For example, he said, laughing, when he first arrived at A&M-Central Texas, the university was ranked 11th out of 11 of the A&M system regional universities for their research efforts which were, at the time, non-existent.
There were no external research funds being raised, no established research agenda, and university faculty had no access to research funds.
“We had nowhere to go but up,” he chuckled. “But we had and still have great leadership, strong support from the faculty, and the Texas A&M University System for inspiration.”
So, it was with a special sense of pride and accomplishment that Porter recently presented an outline of the research successes now part of the University’s history. The first, and possibly most important, he says, was the $1.5 million Chancellor’s Research Initiative grant awarded by A&M system Chancellor John Sharp in 2017.
“It was after we received that grant that our research initiatives just exploded,” he said.
The evidence, he continued, includes a combined $15M in research grants from more than a half dozen federal agencies including the National Science Foundation, the Department of Education, the Department of Agriculture, the Air Force Research Lab, and the Army Research Lab.
“We might have started out ranked at 11th of 11 TAMUS regional universities, but history is filled with examples of what is possible when the ‘little guy’ doesn’t know he’s a ‘little guy,’” he said wryly.
University President Marc Nigliazzo concurred with Porter’s insights and lauded his efforts.
“A decade from now, we hope to look back on even more accomplishments, including the possibility of a research park on campus,” he said. “The truth is that there is really no limit to what we can do together.”
