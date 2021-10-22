Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen may be just a pen stroke away from having a new building.
Karen Clos, the spokeswoman for the university, said it is expected to receive $45 million from the state of Texas for the construction of Centralized Operational Reliability and Efficiency facility on its campus.
“Construction of a fully functional CORE facility will establish an essential backbone and hub for current facilities and for future campus development,” said university President Marc Nigliazzo.
The new facility will house base operations for the University Police Department, an Emergency Operations Center and other CORE operations, Clos said in a news release Friday.
The funding for the building is part of a larger $3.35 billion pot of funds set aside by the Texas Legislature in Senate Bill 52 from the most recent called session.
The bill, which is awaiting Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature, is intended to fund specific capital projects for Texas higher education institutions.
Overall, the Texas A&M system is slated to receive $727.4 million under the bill.
A&M-Central Texas was established in 2009 as an upper-level institution. It only accepts transfers and offers bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Currently, the university has three buildings.
