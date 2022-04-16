Laura Dooley, 39, would be the last person to presume that her everyday life might be more remarkable than any other military spouse, but a closer look at both her past and in progress merits a second look.
For almost two decades, Dooley, a Fort Hood resident, military spouse, mom, and recent university student has brought her natural talents for service, curiosity, education, and families to the forefront. And even as she did so, she could not have imagined the opportunities it would yield.
It was a little more than a year ago, she said, that she had enrolled at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. After having completed an associates degree with Central Texas College while her family was stationed at Fort Benning in Georgia, finishing with a respectable 3.87 GPA.
Relocating to Fort Hood in January 2021, she had an appetite for returning to a local college or university, her heart set on the completion of her undergraduate degree.
“At that point, there was a lot I needed to learn about the community,” she recalled. “But I really wanted to get my degree from a university that had prestige to it. So, when I saw that A&M-Central Texas was there, I knew I had found what I had been looking for.
In the way that fate sometimes does, she would find the university, taking up a major in interdisciplinary studies, allowing her community college coursework to fulfill the lower-level coursework required for her bachelor’s degree.
“I think of it this way,” she started. “It is like I had a loaf of bread, a jar of peanut butter, and a jar of jelly. I was off to a great start, and A&M-Central Texas had just the right recipe to take all of that and help me put those ingredients to perfect use.”
Metaphors aside, Dooley has a talent for deploying her innate curiosity as a way of finding solutions to problems. As a military spouse, she says, she became involved with – and eventually headed up — the Family Readiness Group, an entity of military spouses with one mission: support each other so that those engaged in military service can know that their family’s issues are taken care of.
“Oh, it ranged from every kind of thing you can imagine,” Dooley laughed. “Some days, I helped people with questions as simple as, ‘How do I use the clothes dryer?’ Other days, I was helping to assemble a post-surgical team for a spouse who had emergency hip replacement, and we were coordinating her care and the care and feeding of the family’s five children.”
It wasn’t dissimilar to her own life as a military spouse, she said, relating to the many husbands and wives who would reach out for help.
“It takes a while to find your way,” she said. “But the important thing is that we are there for each other and that no one needs to feel alone when faced with a challenging circumstance or a crisis. We are stronger together.”
As an A&M-Central Texas student, Dooley’s current occupation is surprisingly relevant to her past experience. As a student worker in the Office of Research and Economic Development, she is assigned to assist with on-going University research projects: the most recent, a deep dive into the factors that contribute to student success.
“Being a part of this kind of work has made me remember the things that have leveraged me to where I am,” Dooley said, remembering Central Texas College English teacher, Dr. Rhonda Sullivan.”
“I use what I learned from her every day,” she said. “And I needed all she had to give.”
Remembering her love for English as far back as high school, Dooley allowed herself a moment of laughter when she recalled the teenage version of herself.
“We wore a lot of black, and wrote a lot of awful poetry,” she said, folding her hands to reveal a rambunctious silvery glitter manicure.
“When I think of it, I can remember sensing the tremendous power that the written word has. I didn’t really know how to appreciate it then, and I sure didn’t know how to use it effectively. But because of Dr. Sullivan, I do.”
In this time and place, Dooley sees research and her full-time course load as complimenting each other, linking what she is doing now to what she hopes to do in the future.
“I’d like to go into project management,” she said. “I am drawn to making order out of things that might be chaotic on their own, and I love identifying patterns where problems pop up and offering solutions.”
But she also admits that no amount of planning can account for fate.
It was fate, she thinks, that they were stationed to Ft. Hood with the perfect university, tailored just for students like her. It was fate that led her to serve other military spouses and families – because without it, she wouldn’t have the experiences or insight to ground her work as a student researcher.
Just a few weeks ago, Dooley says, fate took hold again. This time yielding quire extraordinary results.
She had, she says, just logged in to an online class and saw an automated message from the University’s Career and Professional Development Office, announcing that a webinar was scheduled to introduce interested students to an internship available with Disney.
Her aforementioned curiosity got the better of her, and she set time aside to attend.
“The Disney internship managers were chatting with all of attending the webinar,” she said. “They were so positive and upbeat,” she said. “They took the time to interact with us in the webinar, talk about our goals and strengths, and degree plans, and demonstrate how their internship would link up our academic and work experiences.”
This February, Dooley was notified that she had been selected from the many applications they had received, and for a moment, she was temporarily gob-smacked by the news.
“I started to think about how I was going to make this happen,” she said, explaining that the internship was a full 5-7 months at Disneyworld in Florida. Her departure is scheduled for mid-August – just two days after her 40th birthday.
Of course, as we all might, Dooley began to strategize, but she also took a moment or two to reflect.
“Of course, I was thrilled beyond belief,” she admitted. “But I also thought of my active-duty husband and my gregarious and very active 11-year-old daughter. I thought about that length of time away from them – away from here – and the impact it might have on finishing my degree at A&M-Central Texas.”
In the final analysis, however, it was again her experience as a military spouse that made the difference when her husband, Christopher, 38, U.S. Army 19K armor crewman, reminded her that this internship wasn’t unlike the kind of deployments that he had faced.
Yes, it meant time away, but it also was a part of her commitment to both her education and her future career, and there was no way that they wouldn’t make a way for it to happen.
And again, as she had so often experienced, it was family, friends, and their love and support that provided the foundation for her to take those next steps.
“I am so excited, I can hardly stand it,” she said, as a ribbon of pale pink rose above her creamy ivory complexion.
“It’s an amazing thing to be in pursuit of a dream that is coming true,” she admitted. “But when that original dream starts birthing unexpected and new dreams, that’s when you know the hard work has paid off.”
