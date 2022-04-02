A Texas A&M University-Central Texas student will soon be traveling abroad.
Sabrina Rose Williams, 52, wife, mother, and grandmother, began working on her undergraduate degree almost a decade ago.
She enrolled at Frederick Community College in 2014 while living in Maryland. Like many moms, she had waited until her youngest child completed high school. And, like many students uncertain about an official major, she decided to major in a field related to her employment.
“I just wanted to test the water,” she explained. “So, I took a single class in emergency management. It had been 20+ years since I was in high school, and I wasn’t at all sure that I was cut out for college, so I started with a familiar subject.”
While Williams may have doubted her ability to perform academically, she need not have worried. Community college professors have a way of recognizing and developing innate talent — even before the students who benefit from their encouragement realize that it is happening.
Williams fondly remembers meeting Bruce Thompson, head of the Frederick Community College Honors College.
“He suggested that critical thinking came naturally to me,” she remembered. “He told me that it seemed to come naturally for me and encouraged me to enroll in the honors college program and consider a major in history.”
Given the rigor of college level courses in general, and the intensified version of an honors college curriculumin particular, Williams should have been apprehensive of what she was about to take on, but she wasn’t. She was encouraged by what her professors saw in her and determined to live up to their expectations.
In subsequent semesters, taking on a full-time schedule of honors classes, she would come to realize that what they had told her was, in fact, believable.
“One of the first professors I had in the honors program was a Ph.D. in Chinese History and economics,” she said. “It was a Western Civilization class, and he told all of us that he had been teaching for 15 years and only awarded three A’s in all of that time.”
As gifted a teacher as he was, Williams remembered, that teacher, a decade and a half her junior, taught her to admire the subtle beauty of social sciences from the perspective of a budding scholar — and a few other important things that would be crucial to her future.
“I learned a lot in that course that would color my love for future subjects,” she admitted. “But it turned out that I also learned that I was a pretty good writer which is something I never thought I would be able to say.”
By 2019, Williams had graduated with honors, earning her associates degree and a laudable 3.5 GPA.
When her daughter and granddaughter were transferred to Fort Hood, Williams and her husband began to consider the benefits of following them.
“We had already been discussing how — and where — I would be able to finish my undergraduate degree,” she said. “I had been accepted to Baylor University, but even with scholarship aid, it would have cost my family more than $40,000, and that was money we didn’t have.”
As they researched the communities near Fort Hood, Williams said, they settled in Central Texas, eventually settling in Temple.
“At first, I thought I might apply to Texas A&M University and commute to College Station,” Williams explained. “But when I realized that there was a Texas A&M University-Central Texas, I knew that was where I belonged.”
Inspired by the dual influence of the community college and university professors who prepared her as a scholar and completed her dream of an undergraduate degree in history, Williams is taking an extraordinary next step immediately after graduation.
She and her husband are packing their belongings and going to Scotland.
Not for a well-deserved vacation or a historical pilgrimage; they are headed there because Williams has accepted one of three highly coveted offers of placement at arguably one of the world’s most prestigious universities: The University of Edinburgh.
“We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Sabrina to study history in the School of History, Classics, and Archeology,” said Head of College and Professor Ewen Cameron.
“We are committed to maintaining the great tradition of educational links between Scotland and the USA. And although Sabrina might find the weather a bit different here in Edinburgh, she will have a great time in the classroom and beyond it!”
For now, though, Sabrina laughs as she remembers the enormous list of things to do between now and then — most importantly, the completion of the courses required for graduation. All six of them.
For an average student, four courses are considered full-time and enough to keep the average university student very busy. For Williams, however, 18 hours of coursework is somehow invigorating — especially if it includes European History, African American History, Civil War and Reformation, Historical Methodology, Senior Research Seminar and Organizational Communication.
“I know exactly what I want,” she said poignantly. “I want to be able to study history in one of the best universities in the world, and I want to bring what I learn there back to the community college as a history teacher.”
That’s right.
The previously uncertain 40-something woman who began her journey in higher education wanting only to ‘put one foot in the water’ will be flying across the Atlantic Ocean, preparing to begin graduate studies at the same university that — since its founding in 1583 — has produced James Wilson, a signatory to the Declaration of Independence, Charles Darwin, renowned biologist and naturalist, and researcher and inventor, Alexander Graham Bell.
And while most of her peers might consider themselves closer to retirement than a new career, Williams is deliberate about what she is doing and why.
She credits the deliberate intervention of community college professors who saw her talent before she did, and the scholarly dedication and encouragement of the A&M-Central Texas arts and science faculty who helped her to realize that she, too, had what it takes to pursue a career as a historian.
“I want to be one of those teachers who inspires their students,” she said. “Not just the super-talented and obviously capable ones.
“I want to be one of those professors who I have had. I want to help my future students see who and what it is they were meant to be and do, and then help them nourish and grow that talent. Because that is where the joy is.”
