Michelle Ramirez, 26, is only one of the more than 100 Texas A&M University-Central Texas students who graduated on Friday, and her story, like many other students, is filled with equal parts of struggle and support, difficulty and determination, and goals and grit.
She was born to dual career military parents, Mark and Mary Phaneuf, in Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center on Fort Hood, not 15 minutes from the home she now makes on Fort Hood with her husband, Sgt. Nathan Ramirez.
By birthright, she is a military child, and by marriage, she became a military spouse.
“What no one ever tells you is that part of being a military spouse means that it is entirely possible that neither you nor your spouse are going to be able to plan very far into your futures,” she said, offering a tentative smile. “If I hadn’t learned to adapt and be resilient, or if I hadn’t already learned those life lessons as a military child, I’m not sure I would have made it to graduation.”
Ramirez enrolled at Central Texas College in 2014, majoring in interdisciplinary studies, and finishing her associates degree without so much as a hiccup in May of 2016, immediately transferring to A&M-Central Texas with her sights set on her undergraduate degree in computer information systems.
She took quickly to the curriculum, bonding with adjunct professor Emmett Gray who, she discovered, shared her love for bad dad jokes. But she quickly adds that there was more to their bond than just “groany puns.”
“One of the things I admired most about his teaching style was that he seemed to have a sixth sense about it if any one of us was getting lost in the lesson,” she said. “He would take the time to circle back and double check with us. He was patient. He knew it was a complex thing we were learning, and he took the time with us to make sure that we all understood before rushing us through other topics. Once I saw that is who he was, I couldn’t help but love him.”
There were others, too, she added. Staff members in the registrar’s office who would sit and listen if she had an issue or a question or help her sort through options to stay on track.
“It has taken me six years from when I began at the university to finish,” she said, her blue eyes shining with pride. “I truly believe I wouldn’t have finished if it weren’t for the encouragement I received from my professors and the staff.”
A&M-Central Texas associate registrar, Caroline Williams, remembers Ramirez, confirming that it is not uncommon for students to encounter obstacles while they pursue their degree. But she quickly adds that university staff does all they can to help.
“Being a relatively small campus, there is a real sense of knowing our students on a first name basis,” she said. “We aren’t just blank faces behind a desk in an office. We think of ourselves as resources that can inform and support their goals. I love seeing students like Michelle finish their degree because we are all so invested in them.”
For her part, Ramirez could not agree more. And when the financial assistance of her father’s GI Bill ran out. So, she had to find another way.
Married in 2018, she knew that she had her husband’s support as she continued her coursework. But, when things got tight for their little family, they would make the decision together, even if that decision was to skip a semester if she had to save up enough money to go back the semester thereafter.
She became a student worker in the Stephen A. and Mary L. Hanik Bookstore and balanced the demands of being both a fulltime student and a military spouse barely into her twenties.
“I was determined not to throw in the towel — no matter what,” she said deliberately. “My husband kept telling me that he wasn’t going to let me quit either.”
There were semesters, she confessed, when she had to ask for help from the A&M-Central Texas Campus Cupboard, supported by Charlotte Han Sharp Memorial Endowment, making appointments to gratefully gather up her weekly groceries.
Pausing momentarily, she strokes surface of her forearms, as if to somehow comfort herself in the midst of the memory of the struggle. However, weighty her worries were, she shouldered them with as much grace as she could muster. Instead, she says, she chooses to be reminded of all the support she has had.
“I consider myself very lucky,” she said without a hint of bitterness in her voice. “I have wonderful parents and an equally wonderful husband. We have a car. I have a job. I really do consider myself very lucky.”
“You know, there’s this quote that sums it all up really well,” she said, tilting her head to one side as the words poured out. “James Baldwin said that not everything that is faced can be changed. But nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
Speaking before she graduated on Friday, Ramirez was expecting a change for herself.
“I will walk up the stairs to the stage with nothing in my hands,” she said. “But I will walk across that stage with the undergraduate degree I have been working and sacrificing for. And it is going to unlock all kinds of other possibilities in my life.”
And it might be that Ramirez has developed a taste for challenging herself. Asked what she would like to do next — what might be in her future — she is unabashed and thinking big things. Like law school and a career as a digital intellectual property lawyer. Maybe a job in the Pentagon.
Arriving mid-week from an undisclosed location more than halfway around the world, her husband was also able to attend the graduation ceremony, held Friday night at the Bell County Expo Center. An estimated 131 graduates were in attendance, receiving undergraduate and graduate degrees.
