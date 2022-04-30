The city of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, lies in a geographic nook east of Africa and north of Saudi Arabia, more than 7,000 miles from Killeen.
The sapphire blue waters of the Mediterranean Sea form a jagged shoreline that spans the entire length of the country’s western coast, and the complex interior terrain inland is made up of majestic mountain ranges, lush agricultural lands and historic treasures.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas student Batoul Moussa Ibrahim, 21, was born in that land, and she still remembers looking out of her bedroom window in the family home in Habboush in admiration of the landscape.
“There would be snow caps on the summits, and the sunlight would reflect on the ice caps at the very tops, and it was like they were sparkling in the distance,” she said.
She wears a modest mauve hijab that hides her hair, draping modestly around her shoulders, and she is composed and friendly as she speaks. Her slightly oversized rectangular eyeglasses frame her oval face, partially obscuring her expressions, but her infectious smile is impossible to miss.
Her family, she explains, were not just citizens of Lebanon, but also citizens of the United States. Her father, a construction worker, had worked in both countries and had a brother in the military. He had introduced her to Texas when she was in the sixth grade.
“There are things that I loved about Texas from the very beginning,” she said. “I have always felt welcomed in Texas, and while the cultures are very different, there are things about the warmth of the people in both places that I will always love.”
As a child, she says, she attended The Habboush Intermediate Official School, where, in fifth grade, she would meet a teacher, Miss Hanan, who would recognize her talent for learning and her love for science.
“Of course, I studied,” she said. “But I remember when I began making perfect scores on my science assignments, and I started to think about how much I loved it.”
Like all other inspirational teachers around the world, Miss Hannan did more than just grade Batoul’s homework assignments. She created a handmade treasure that Batoul remembers to this day.
“One day, she came into class and put a crown on my head,” she said, the tiger’s eye-color shimmering in the embrace of a fond memory. “It was completely handmade out of bright orange construction paper, and she had written ‘Queen of Science’ on the front of it.”
In May, Batoul will wear another kind of crown when she puts on her graduation gown and a mortar board with a tassel as she receives her undergraduate degree in biology from A&M-Central Texas, earning a perfect 4.0 while at the university.
Having completed high school in 2018, Batoul transferred to A&M-Central Texas in 2020 after completing her first year as a biology major at Lebanon University. Working with Yvonne Imergoot, one of the College of Arts and Sciences advisors, she was able to transfer the majority of her credits and fast-track her studies with the goal of obtaining a doctorate in the field.
Dr. Linh Pham, Associate Professor of Chemistry, applauds Batoul’s long-term goals and praises the qualities that she has seen in her.
“She’s hard-working, intelligent, and inquisitive,” she said. “Even as a student, she has demonstrated that she has great potential to be a researcher and a teacher. In fact, her performance as a tutor is excellent, and the students she has helped have been overwhelmingly positive about her teaching and support of their learning.”
Batoul has applied for admission into three doctoral programs in biology: Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas Tech, and the University of Texas at Dallas. She has been accepted at both A&M and Texas Tech with plans to begin at the university of her choice in fall 2022.
When not in classes or attending to her studies, Batoul will take more than her degree with her into her doctoral programs. As one of her instructors noted, Batoul has already experienced the thrill of encouraging students who found themselves struggling with it.
“I have loved science ever since I was little,” she confessed. “It was the only thing I ever wanted to do with my life. But when I began teaching it to others, I realized that there is nothing as powerful as helping another student love it as much as I do. That’s what I want to do with my life.”
Complimenting the A&M-Central Texas science faculty for the individual attention they share with the students in the University’s growing biology program, Batoul expressed how much their example has inspired her.
“Each one of my science teachers has sat with me, and no matter how complicated or lengthy the lesson was, they never left me feeling that my learning wasn’t the most important thing they were doing. I want to be like that for the university students I hope to teach.”
