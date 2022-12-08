Texas A&M University-Central Texas, in partnership with U.S. Army Operational Test Command and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, will host the third annual Forge University Research Park and Innovation District Summit.
The event will take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.
The summit will have three guest speakers to discuss the research park’s collaborations with Fort Hood, Operational Test Command in Austin, defense and the technology industry. In addition to capitalizing on those partnerships, the Research Park also has plans to expand on research opportunities.
“The value of developing a research park on the A&M-Central Texas campus is tremendous,” said Russ Porter, the university’s vice president for research and economic development. “It not only allows our faculty the opportunity to engage in meaningful scientific work, but it also provides a foundation for business and research partners within the region and beyond to collaborate with us to support their research initiatives, especially in defense, solar, cyber and health care.”
The keynote speaker is John Morgan III, a senior executive at IBM, with additional speakers Stephen Coulston, principal at Perkins & Will in Austin, and Scott Connell, CEO and president at the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. More speakers will be announced soon.
Two different panels, which include the morning panel with Saurabh Biswas, executive director for commercialization and entrepreneurship at Texas A&M, and Col. Todd Buchs, assistant vice provost at Baylor University.
The afternoon panel will feature Favio Lopez, president and chief operations officer of Trideum Corporation, Tina Ady, deputy chancellor at Central Texas College and John Kim, founder and chief executive officer of Geeks & Nerds.
The panelists will address the topics of commercializing research and partnerships and talent cultivation. Additional panelists will soon be announced.
Tickets for the event are on sale now. Please go to killeenchamber.com and visit the Chamber Calendar page under the Events tab to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.