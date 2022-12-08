Summit

Russ Porter, vice president of research and economic development with Texas A&M University-Central Texas, gives remarks at a research park summit at the university in 2019. The next summit for the research park is in January.

 Herald | File

Texas A&M University-Central Texas, in partnership with U.S. Army Operational Test Command and the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, will host the third annual Forge University Research Park and Innovation District Summit.

The event will take place at 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at the university, 1001 Leadership Place in Killeen.

