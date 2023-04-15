Library

Seated, from left, Dawn Harris, Johnnie Porter, Stacie Gilyard, Jacqueline Rodriguez, Peyton Cook, Christine Acevedo, Omayra Pintado-Roman and Joeliqua Williams participate in a meeting recently.

 Courtesy Photo

Lisa Hopkins, Texas A&M University-Central Texas associate librarian and assistant dean, is unlikely to be found patrolling the stacks of books at the University Library, or raising a silent single index finger to her lips when she hears a pin drop of conversation, or glancing sternly over the brim of reading glasses, or pulling her hair back with a pencil.

She is one of a well-organized team of librarians whose everyday jobs are both simultaneously routine and unapologetically innovative. This, she admits, makes her job — and hopefully theirs — pretty close to perfect.

