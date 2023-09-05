Bronze.jpg

The campus at Texas A&M University - Central Texas as seen through the windows of Heritage Hall.

 File photo

The Military and Veteran Services office at Texas A&M University–Central Texas recently received the Bronze 2023 Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award.

This award was established by the Texas State Legislature and was presented in recognition for excellence in providing education and related services to veterans and the military-connected community.

