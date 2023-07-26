Richard Rhodes - A&M-CT

Richard Rhodes, the chancellor of Austin Community College, has been named the interim president for Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen. He will succeed Marc Nigliazzo and is expected to start Oct. 1.

 Courtesy Photo

The Texas A&M University System selected an interim president to succeed Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo, who announced his retirement in June.

Richard Rhodes, the Austin Community College chancellor, will succeed Nigliazzo and begin on Oct. 1, pending approval from the university system’s board of regents, according to a news release.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.