The Texas A&M University System selected an interim president to succeed Texas A&M University-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo, who announced his retirement in June.
Richard Rhodes, the Austin Community College chancellor, will succeed Nigliazzo and begin on Oct. 1, pending approval from the university system’s board of regents, according to a news release.
Nigliazzo was the inaugural president of the Killeen university shortly after it left the umbrella of Tarleton State University to be part of the Texas A&M University System in 2009. Nigliazzo was named its first president in April of 2010.
“I can’t wait to get started. As someone who has devoted my career to building a community college system that serves everyone, I understand and appreciate A&M-Central Texas’ unique mission,” Rhodes said in the release. “A&M-Central Texas is an exceptional option for community college students as well as anyone with some college but no degree — and its doors are open to anyone who wants to change their life.”
Under Rhodes’ leadership, Austin Community College became recognized as one of the top community college’s in the nation, according to the release. The college grew to 11 campuses, with more than a 168% increase in the number of degrees earned by students. Rhodes led the redevelopment of the former Highland Mall through public/private partnerships, collaborated with the U.S. Army Futures Command to create the Software Factory at the Rio Grande Campus and developed four industry incubators for startups to develop products before going to market.
“Hiring Dr. Rhodes is a real coup for A&M-Central Texas,” said John Sharp, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “His success at ACC speaks for itself. I’m excited to see what he can do at A&M-Central Texas, a truly unique campus with an important mission.”
A&M-Central Texas in Killeen is the only public “upper-level” university in the state, uniquely focused on transferring in students who have begun, but not completed their undergraduate degree. Offering 30 undergraduate degree programs and 19 graduate programs, the university has been recognized for its affordability, engaged faculty and staff and degree completion, awarding more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate degrees in the past 15 years.
Rhodes’ work with the Texas Legislature resulted in the authorization for ACC to offer its first four bachelor’s degree programs. His partnership with Apple drew Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to visit and award ACC with Apple Swift Code and Apple Coding camps. Rhodes led the development of workforce training programs with Samsung, NXP, NI, Tesla, St. David’s, Ascension Seton and Baylor Scott & White Hospitals.
Rhodes also created co-enrollment programs for ACC students with The University of Texas at Austin, Texas State University and Texas A&M University.
Rhodes previously served as president of El Paso Community College and vice president of business services at Salt Lake Community College. He received his bachelor’s and masters from New Mexico State University and a doctorate from the University of Texas.
