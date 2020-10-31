HARKER HEIGHTS — Magic filled the kitchen of the Armed Services YMCA on Saturday morning as 15 young chefs ages 6 to 13 made recipes inspired by the magical world of Harry Potter as part of Halloween.
“They are making exploding Bon Bons, oven roasted Hippogriff (chicken), Butterbeer cupcakes, Polyjuice potion, Butterbeer, pumpkin pasties and pumpkin juice,” said Jeanelle Walden, child watch director for the local YMCA. “We had our hands full this morning. Our entire month of October, we did Halloween inspired recipes.”
Many of the kids said they enjoyed the morning activities.
“The kids had a blast and they loved it,” she said. “They were also able to eat healthy at the same time.”
Walden said next month the YMCA will have another chef luncheon that will be a Thanksgiving spread.
“We do these events once a month,” she said. “It is almost a collective of our chef classes that we have every week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.”
Parents can register their children for classes in person at the Wellness Center or online at tinyurl.com/asymca-killeen-webtrac.
Chef classes are $10 for members, $15 for non-members per class, and monthly chef luncheons are $40 for members and $60 for non-members.
