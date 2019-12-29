Weather1.JPG

A house located on Grimes Crossing west of Copperas Cove suffered severe damage from a tornado and heavy winds that touched down shortly after 5 p.m. June 9, 2019.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove started 2019 in mourning and ended it celebrating the end of a controversial water billing agreement with Fathom.

In January, citizens honored the late Mayor Frank Seffrood, with hundreds turning out for his Jan. 7 funeral service at Holy Family Catholic Church and his burial at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Seffrood died unexpectedly on Dec. 28, 2018, from cancer. He was 79.

Mayor Seffrood Funeral

Pallbearers carry the casket containing Copperas Cove Mayor Frank Seffrood to the hearse that will transport him to his final resting place at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

