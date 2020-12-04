Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle has announced his intent to appoint James Kubinski as Killeen’s next fire chief.
The appointment will be discussed at Tuesday’s City Council workshop meeting and considered for confirmation by the City Council at its Dec. 15 meeting. The city charter requires council approval of department head appointments, according to a news release from the city of Killeen.
Kubinski has been in the fire service for 25 years, the past 20 with Naperville Fire Department in Illinois. His service positions include firefighter/paramedic, lieutenant and most recently four years as bureau chief. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Benedictine University and more than 30 certifications, the news release said.
Following the retirement of KFD Fire Chief Brian Brank in July, the city hired Strategic Government Resources to conduct a nationwide search for a replacement. Forty-three candidates applied and were narrowed to four finalists to be interviewed. Interviews were conducted Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, and Cagle selected Kubinski as best suited for the role.
If Kubinski is approved, he would assume the position on Feb. 1.
