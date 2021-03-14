The north side of Killeen, left with the void of two closed grocery stores in 2019, may get another one sooner than later.
At least, that is one of the items expected to be discussed by the Killeen Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday when it briefs the Killeen City Council during a workshop.
The KEDC presentation, which is attached to the meeting’s agenda on the city’s website, says that a prospective grocer is looking at a 30-acre site in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
The grocer is in talks with a site developer, and if talks go well, an incentive package will be developed.
In the span of about three months in 2019, Killeenites on the north side lost two grocery giants.
First, IGA Foodliner closed on Aug. 28, 2019.
Shortly after the closure of IGA, H-E-B dropped a bombshell of an announcement that the store at 809 N. Gray St. would close on Oct. 20, 2019.
Another item expected to be discussed by the KEDC is the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The KEDC was approved a funding guarantee for the Small Community Air Service Development Program grant.
The grant will assist in adding new routes and/or service to the airport.
Currently, travelers flying out of Killeen’s airport have limited options.
The airport currently offers service to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport on American Eagle, a regional branch of American Airlines, and to George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on United Express, a regional branch of United Airlines.
Previously, the airport also served Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Delta Connection, a regional branch of Delta Air Lines.
Also on the agenda for the workshop is an expected discussion about an initiative to address homelessness in Killeen, an expected discussion about options for adopting impact fees and expected discussion about a public hearing in the March 23 meeting to amend the FY 2021 budget to increase expenditures in the Street Maintenance Fund and the Governmental Capital Improvement Projects Fund.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
