COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove celebrated the promotion of its new fire chief Thursday afternoon: Gary Young. The Copperas Cove High School graduate has been with the department for more than 33 years.

Since Sept. 23, 2022, Young had held the position of interim fire chief after then-Chief Michael Neujahr resigned from his position for other opportunities. Neujahr was one of the dozens in attendance Thursday to celebrate Young’s promotion.

