COPPERAS COVE — The city of Copperas Cove celebrated the promotion of its new fire chief Thursday afternoon: Gary Young. The Copperas Cove High School graduate has been with the department for more than 33 years.
Since Sept. 23, 2022, Young had held the position of interim fire chief after then-Chief Michael Neujahr resigned from his position for other opportunities. Neujahr was one of the dozens in attendance Thursday to celebrate Young’s promotion.
Humbly, Young thanked everyone in attendance for supporting him and credited them for impacting his life in one way or another.
Then, Young praised the men and women of the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
“The Copperas Cove Fire Department is absolutely, beyond all shadow of a doubt, the best fire department ever — always and everywhere,” Young said. “These men and women back here that have come over here (are) awesome. Come over (to the station). I could show them to you all day long.”
As fire chief, Young oversees 48 full-time employees — most of whom are firefighters.
Young began his service in a volunteer role in Copperas Cove in March 1989 before being hired as a full-time firefighter on Sept. 23, 1989.
