Emergency crews from Killeen were dispatched twice Monday morning to two single-vehicle accidents on South Fort Hood Street/State Highway 195.
At 6:26 a.m. a 9-1-1 call was made to report a single vehicle accident on State Highway 195. According to Killeen police, the preliminary investigation determined a vehicle with a driver and passenger was headed northbound behind another vehicle.
“When the driver of the white car took evasive action to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him, causing his vehicle to flip and come to a rest in a ditch,” Ofelia Miramontez with the Killeen Police Department said. “No injuries were reported.”
Officers with the police and fire departments were called out again about 9:22 a.m. to a stretch of the same highway between Stan Schlueter Loop and Stagecoach Road. Traffic was noticeably backed up on northbound SH 195 from the scene of the accident to Stagecoach Road while police and EMS teams worked the scene.
According to Miramontez, the preliminary investigation revealed that a truck was traveling northbound on SH 195 when the driver noticed a white car traveling behind at a high rate of speed. The driver of the truck moved over to allow the car to pass. The front right of the car hit the back left of the truck, causing the car to rollover.
“The female operator of the car was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries,” Miramontez said.
