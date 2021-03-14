A public document? Impact fee petition long over, as councilwoman holds tight to list

In January of 2020, Killeen City Councilwoman Shirley Fleming began a citywide petition. More than a year later, after repeated requests by the Herald, she has yet to give a copy of the petition to the Herald.
The purpose of her and her advisory committee, at the time: Conduct a petition drive for the city to reconsider impact fees, which the council in a split vote had turned down a month before.
The reason Fleming says she doesn’t have to give a copy of the petition to the Herald?
She was circulating the petition strictly as a “private citizen” — and not in her formal role as a city councilmember, Fleming said last week.
However, on numerous petition-signing events that Fleming organized, and the Herald covered, last year, she never overtly said she was organizing the petition as a “private citizen” rather than a councilwoman. That is, until the Herald started asking for a copy of the petition last August.
In September, following a public records request made by the Herald, the City of Killeen’s Legal Department gave the following response.
“As of the date of your request, no petition to reconsider the vote on impact fees has been submitted to the city,” the response said. “Furthermore, Ms. Shirley Fleming is organizing the referenced petition as a private citizen, not in her capacity as a city council member. Therefore, the City has no responsive information to provide to your request and has not previously released any such petition to anyone for any purpose.”
Although it does not specifically discuss citizen petitions, the Texas Municipal League provided the following information on the Texas Public Information Act and what should qualify, by law, for open records.
“The Texas Public Information Act (PIA) is found in Government Code Chapter 552. Under the PIA, information that is written, produced, collected, assembled, or maintained in connection with the transaction of official city business is generally available to the public.
“For example, items such as handwritten notes taken by a city councilmember during a city council meeting, an interview, or during an evaluation in connection with the official business of the city are public records. E-mails sent from a councilmember’s personal computer to constituents relating to city business are public records subject to the PIA.”
In one exchange with the Herald last August over the petition, Fleming said she and the committee workers were still working on getting ready to submit the petition to the city.
“The papers are not finished like I told you some papers are stell (sic) in the hands of other Committee members ! They have not turned them in to me and I have not submitted
them to the city ok, thanks,” according to Fleming’s email reply, which indicated it was “Sent from my City of Killeen iPad.”
Along with fellow Councilmember Steve Harris and her advisory committee, Fleming circulated the petition asking the council to reconsider its vote rejecting developers paying fees toward the cost of growth. It read: “We the citizens of Killeen, Texas, petition the city to bring back impact fees on the agenda.”
When again asked for a copy of the petition last week as Sunshine Week approached, Fleming maintained her position on the issue — saying she doesn’t have to provide it because she said she did it as a private citizen.
She also declined to provide any of the 900 names who she claimed signed it.
In December of 2019, the council turned down city’s staff recommendation to charge the fees to developers and builders when they file to build residential and commercial structures.
But when new councilmembers were voted in last fall, the position of the council also changed.
“We don’t need the petition now,“ Fleming said last week.
“I am very adamant and very happy that we have the votes on this,” Fleming said by telephone on Wednesday, referring to a council push to approve impact fees this year.
At its Tuesday meeting, the council held a public hearing and considered a resolution approving the Capital Improvements Plan and Land Use Assumptions and establishing a public hearing date of April 13 to consider the adoption of such fees.
Impact fees are intended to pay for all or a portion of the costs of providing public services to new private development, according to the American Planning Association. This includes infrastructure leading up to the development. Infrastructure within the development is paid by developers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.