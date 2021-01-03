A week before turning the calendar to 2021, the city of Killeen recorded its record-breaking 31st homicide of the year on Dec. 26.
Around 3:25 p.m., Cadarian Connell Parker, 19, was fatally shot at a residence in the 700 block of Houston Street. He succumbed to his injuries at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
The total of 31 means the number of victims. Two of the incidents were triple homicides.
Homicides occurred in nine of the 12 months, with April, July and August being the only months free of criminal deaths.
The number of deaths is nearly double from 2019, when Killeen had 16 reported criminal homicides.
In 2018, there were seven criminal homicides in Killeen, according to police. In 2017, there were 22 confirmed homicides in the city, 18 of which were considered criminal. In 2016, there were 16 confirmed homicides. In 2015, there were 17.
Not all of the 31 homicides in 2020 have been criminal, however.
Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez has said that five of the homicides are non-criminal or justified. The department presented information to the county for three cases that a Bell County grand jury did not take action on based on the information presented. In one of the cases, prosecution was denied.
The non-criminal/justified homicides are the Jan. 10 shooting death of 18-year-old James Centron Taylor Mitchell Jr., the March 1 shooting death of 20-year-old Shelby Jones, the June 1 shooting death of 35-year-old Christopher McWhorter, the June 2 shooting death of 29-year-old Jared Michael Tristan and the Sept. 14 shooting death of 14-year-old Jervontrae Robinson.
Victims in the 31 homicides range in age from 2 months old to 63 years old. The median age of all victims is 24 years old.
Of the 27 total incidents that resulted in at least one homicide, 12 have had arrests and charges for various crimes related to a death, including murder, injury to a child with serious bodily injury, aggravated assault and intentional injury to a child.
Multiple arrests were made for two of the 12 cases.
One arrest was made after a February homicide on suspicion of a crime that was not directly related to the death of the individual. No other arrests have been announced in that case.
Ages of those arrested and charged in connection to deaths range from 16 to 48. The median age of those arrested and charged is 22 years old.
Included in the list provided earlier in the year by police is the remains of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier who went missing in August 2019. His remains were found June 19 in Killeen. Details have not been released about whether a date of death has been determined.
The 31 homicides are the most since 1991, when the city recorded 30, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Uniform Crime Report data, which was made available by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
In 1991, 23 homicides occurred on the same day — Oct. 16 — when George Hennard, 35, of Belton, drove his pickup through the plate-glass window of Luby’s, a restaurant on Central Texas Expressway, during the lunch-hour rush on National Bosses Day.
Using two semi-automatic pistols, Hennard killed 22 patrons in 12 minutes. The 23rd victim died of her injuries days later, marking the worst mass shooting in U.S. history at that time.
A salmon-colored marble monument bears the names of all 23 people who were killed that day. The memorial sits behind the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
The full list of the homicides from 2020, and the most recent information provided, is below:
Criminal Homicides
Jan. 8 — 32-year-old Michael Cirilo was shot at his home in the 2200 block of Jennifer Drive in central Killeen near West Jasper Drive. No arrests have been announced.
Jan. 14 — 2-month-old Quan Kendrick Scott died while in the care of a sitter. On Jan. 23, Shanique Shaniel-Shavon Parker, 29, was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.
Feb. 9 — 63-year-old Ann Smith Evans was stabbed at her home in the 400 block of Wisconsin Street near North Gilmer Street in Killeen. On April 22, Luke Matthew Cuellar, 25, was charged with murder. On July 8, a Bell County grand jury indicted Cuellar.
Feb. 10 — 19-year-old Teckla Domesca was fatally shot at his home in the 1000 block of Cedar Drive near East Rancier Avenue. On Feb. 14, Jordan Henry Jessup, 21, was charged with theft of a firearm. No other arrests have been announced.
Feb. 10 — 27-year-old John Dearmontrice Mitchell-Monroe was stabbed to death at his home in the 2300 block of Andover Drive. Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, 27, was charged with murder. Masters-Gutierrez was indicted in June. On June 26, his defense attorney filed a waiver of arraignment, entering a not-guilty plea.
March 14 — 22-year-old Asia Cline, 23-year-old Shaquan Markell Allred and 23-year-old Freddy Beningo Delacruz Jr. were fatally shot at the Summerlyn Apartments in the 4100 block of East Rancier Avenue in Killeen. On Aug. 28, Barnard Lnell Morrow, 21, of Newton, Mississippi, was arrested and extradited to Killeen and subsequently charged with capital murder. Morrow pleaded not guilty Dec. 15 during a formal arraignment hearing in the 426th Judicial District Court in Bell County.
March 16 — 22-year-old Terrance Darnell Iles was shot in the 2900 block of Lake Road in north Killeen. No arrests have been announced.
March 23 — 22-year-old Michael Steven Wardrobe was fatally shot on Dustin Court in Killeen. On March 25, Jovino Jamel Roy, 22, was charged with murder. Roy was indicted on the murder charge by a Bell County grand jury on Aug. 12.
March 29 — 20-year-old Kaitlyn Silverio, of Temple, was fatally shot in Killeen. On April 1, De’Jauna Monte Williams, 18, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 19, were charged with murder.
May 4 — 58-year-old Kevin Anton Davis was shot in the 1200 block of Goodhue Drive. No arrests have been announced.
May 11 — 7-month-old Nalani Jessica Hendrich died of injuries such as traumatic brain injury, a skull fracture, scalp tissue swelling, respiratory failure and abusive head trauma. On July 6, Eddie Octavius Braswell was charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury/mental defect-intentional. Braswell was indicted Aug. 19 on two counts of intentional injury to a child.
June 1 — 30-year-old Ricky Darnell Ball was shot in the 2800 block of Kerrville Circle. No arrests have been announced.
June 14 — 24-year-old Shareef Raekwon Ali-Barnett was fatally shot in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive in Killeen. On June 21, 24-year-old Breez Collier and 18-year-old Jessica Hampton were charged with murder. Collier and Hampton were indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Sept. 2.
June 19 — Remains of Gregory Wedel-Morales, a soldier missing since August 2019, were found near Florence Road in Killeen. No arrests have been announced. He was 23 at the time he went missing. Police have said foul play is suspected.
June 25 — 50-year-old Nilsa Maria Arce was thrown off a second-floor balcony in the 800 block of Henderson Street. She died June 27 at the hospital. On June 26, 35-year-old Raymond Antonio Rivera was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. On Oct. 7, Rivera was indicted on charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Sept. 14 — 24-year-old Jonathon Allen Hampton was shot in the head in the 1300 block of Fairview Drive. He died Sept. 16 at a hospital. Police announced one suspect in custody for questioning. No charges have been announced.
Sept. 19 — 43-year-old Emma Jones was fatally shot in the 2600 block of Lewis Street. On Sept. 24, Chance Anthony Harrison, 48, was arrested in Dallas. Harrison was indicted for murder by a Bell County grand jury on Dec. 2.
Sept. 25 — 18-year-old Damien Xavier Rocha-Torres was fatally shot in the 2500 block of Camp Cooper Drive. A 16-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Oct. 24 — 29-year-old Rodell Emmanuel Wallace, 30-year-old Robin Renee Moses, and 26-year-old Malcolm Jamal Laborn were found in a residence on Blair Street with apparently fatal gunshot wounds. As of Oct. 31, no arrests have been announced.
Nov. 21 — 57-year-old Qutub Uddin Qurashi was shot during an altercation. His son, Mohammed Ali Qurashi, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the incident.
Dec. 17 — 45-year-old Tonya Denise Dixon was fatally shot at her home in the 300 block of South 10th Street. She succumbed to her injuries at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. As of Dec. 29, no arrests have been announced.
Dec. 26 — 19-year-old Cadarian Connell Parker was fatally shot at a residence in the 700 block of Houston Street. He succumbed to his injuries at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood. As of Dec. 31, no arrests have been announced.
Non-Criminal/Justified Homicides
Jan. 10 — 18-year-old James Centron Taylor Mitchell Jr. was fatally shot in the 4200 block of Corrine Drive. Police said he forced entry into the residence. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
March 1 — 20-year-old Shelby Jones was shot at a nightclub in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street. Jones died at a nearby convenience store in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
June 1 — 35-year-old Christopher McWhorter was shot in the 700 block of West Green Avenue. No arrests have been announced. This case is non-criminal at this time and subject to change as the case is still active.
June 2 — 29-year-old Jared Michael Tristan was fatally shot in the 400 block of Alpine Street in Killeen. Police said the Bell County grand jury did not take action on this case based on information presented.
Sept. 14 — 14-year-old Jervontrae Robinson was fatally shot in the 5000 block of Williamette Lane. Prosecution was declined.
