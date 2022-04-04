This year, the Killeen-Fort Hood area is hoppin’ with plenty of Easter events for the community to enjoy. With egg hunts, community picnics, festivals, Easter Bunny photos, and more, there is something for everyone to have fun for the holiday.
Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers is hosting a Single Soldier Egg Hunt from 1 to 2 p.m. and a Single Soldier Parents with Children Egg Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. April 8 at BOSS Headquarters, 9212 Old Ironsides Ave., Fort Hood. There will be music, snacks, photos with the Easter Bunny, door prizes and more at this free event.
New Beginnings Learning Academy will host its third annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 9 at Liberty Park, 500 E. Avenue C, Belton. Registration is free and begins the day of the event at 9 a.m. The first 200 registrants will receive a basket, shirt, and goodies. There will be five different age groups and each group’s hunt will include golden tickets with chances to win prizes like scooters, bikes, trampolines, gaming systems, and more. Pictures with the Easter Bunny, food, games, and bounce houses will also be available.
The Belles in Bows Easter Extravaganza and Pageant will be at 1 p.m. April 9 at the Holiday Inn Killeen, 300 E. Central Texas Expressway. Contestants can compete in one of seven age categories for those 18 and under and everyone will receive an award. There will also be a free Easter Egg Hunt and Parade at this event.
Express Emergency Room-Temple, 1551 W. Central Ave., is hosting its Easter Egg Hunt and Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 9. There will be three hunts divided by age groups (ages 0-5, 6-10, 11+), as well as an Easter Egg decorating station, bounce house, face painters, and more. This event is free and open to the community.
The Upwards Church Jarrell Campus Spring Festival will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 9 at 1460 County Road 313, Jarrell. There will be an Easter story display, games, an egg hunt, and more. Register a child for this free event by going to https://upwards.church/get-connected/childrens-ministry.
The City of Killeen’s annual Easter Egg hunt will be from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 14 at the Killeen Athletic Complex, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. There will be pictures with the Easter Bunny, food trucks, and more at this free event. There will be four age groups for kids 12 and under to hunt for eggs, and an adaptive egg hunt will be available for those with disabilities ages 25 and under.
The City of Copperas Cove and Parks and Recreation will host the 2022 Easter Egg Round-Up from 10 a.m. to noon April 16 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B. This event is free and open to children 10 and under. Five different hunts will occur every fifteen minutes for each age category. There will also be an adaptive hunt at 10 a.m. for any child 18 and under with a physical or mental disability. A prize will be awarded in each age group for those that find the golden ticket. Pictures with the Easter Bunny will also be available. Call 254-542-2719 for more information.
Educated Angels is hosting an “Egg My Yard” event April 15 and 16, where they will hide Easter eggs for families in outside of their own homes. Stuffed eggs are $20 for two dozen and $35 for four dozen, and each house will receive one special egg. Add-ons like decorative signs or a note from the Easter Bunny are also available. Go to https://bit.ly/35wxOk5 by April 6 to order.
Harker Heights Moose Lodge 2179, 125 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Harker Heights, will host an Egg Coloring Afternoon event at 3 p.m. April 16 for members and qualified guests. The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 2 p.m. April 17 and is open to the public.
The Women Empowerment Sisters will hostan Easter Community Picnic Extravaganzafrom 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 16at Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen. There will be field games, vendors, music, food, an Easter egg hunt, bounce houses, and more at this free event. Attendees should bring their own basket and blanket.
Main Street Group — All City Real Estate will host its inaugural Egg-Stravaganza Egg Hunt from noon to 4 p.m. April 16 at The Union on Main, 209 S. Main St., Salado. There will be food trucks, vendors, and more at this free event.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco, is hosting an Easter Brunch and Festival with reservation slots available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. April 17. The spring brunch buffet will be followed by an egg hunt, petting zoo, and visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets for adults are $92 each and kids 12 and under are $35.40. Go to https://bit.ly/3NEtL6C to make reservations. The vineyard will also host Adult Easter Fun in the Courtyard from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 17. There will be live music by Rodney Howell from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and The Decades from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Adult Egg Hunt will feature prizes like spa treatments, dinners, wine tastings, and a free stay at the Winemaker’s Villa. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3wWDM96.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown, will have Easter Egg Hunts every half hour from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 2, 3, 9, 10, and 15- 17. Tickets for egg hunts are $9 online or $10 at the gate. Adult Night Egg Hunts, for those 21 and older, will be available at 7:15 p.m. April 8, 9, 15, and 16. Price is $35 per person. Go to https://www.sweeteats.com/fun-weekend-activities/ for more information.
