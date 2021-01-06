‘A sad day’ — local officials respond to Kilpatrick’s death

In the wake of Tuesday’s death of Killeen City Councilmember Jim Kilpatrick, local officials took the time to share their thoughts.
“It is a sad day,” said John Crutchfield, president of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce. “Jim’s dedication to his family, the U.S. Army and this community was remarkable. His suffering has ended. I pray for him and his family.”
Kilpatrick’s death from COVID-19 was announced Wednesday morning by the city.
Scott Cosper, a former state representative, served as Killeen’s mayor from 2014 to 2016, having previously been elected to the council in 2000.
“Jim Kilpatrick was my friend who I had the honor of serving with on the Killeen City Council, as well as working with, and representing, while I served in the legislature. Jim was a great man who loved his wife and his family. He served his community and country with tremendous honor and integrity, and his service is greatly appreciated. He is loved by so many people and will be missed. Our prayers go out to his family and friends during this sad and difficult time. And we would like to wish him Godspeed until we meet again.
“I’ve known Jim for more than 20 years and have found him to be a man of highest integrity and service-minded, wanting to do the best to improve our community and quality of life that our citizens live in.”
Councilmember Ken Wilkerson described Kilpatrick as “a giant.”
“We lost a tremendous man I wish I had more time to know, learn from and work with on the council,” Wilkerson said. “My prayers go out to his family.”
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra expressed his condolences as well.
“We are heartbroken to lose a patriot of a person who has been a tremendous value to our community for many years,” Segarra said. “We extend our deepest condolence to his family who have been through a lot in the past month.”
