The wreaths at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery glistened in the bright Texas sun for the final time Saturday until November.
A few hundred area residents braved the chilly temperatures to gather the more than 11,000 wreaths that have been in place at every grave and columbarium since Nov. 28.
Bows were discarded and wreaths were placed back on the poles and put into the trucks, stored for safekeeping until they are needed again.
An annual tradition since 2007, wreaths are placed in front of every grave in the cemetery during the holidays.
The tradition was started by Jean Shine, founder of the Friends of the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, or Wreaths for Vets.
To make the event possible, it takes hundreds, if not thousands, of volunteers to prepare, place and retrieve the wreaths.
For some of the volunteers at the cemetery Saturday, such as Killeen residents Alana Metcalf and My Moore, it was their first time volunteering for any of the wreath events.
“It was really important to me,” Metcalf said Saturday before the event began. “Because I missed the start, where they lay it down. So when I (saw) the opportunity to pick it up, I was like, ‘I’m attending.’”
Metcalf said she has been wanting to volunteer for quite some time, but other things have come up to keep her from volunteering until Saturday.
“I have a friend out here,” she said. “And it’s just something that I’ve always wanted to take part in, because it seems like such a neat and respectful thing, and I could see myself doing it more often.”
Moore said she also has wanted to do it for a while.
“I guess I wanted to contribute to something that’s a good cause — be a part of the community and do something good,” Moore said. “Me and my husband are both vets.”
She said it gives her a sense of pride knowing that she was going to be volunteering for it.
“It makes you feel good that you’re doing something good,” Moore said.
For other volunteers, such as Killeen resident Dale Oakes, it has been a tradition.
Oakes said volunteering for the wreath events at the cemetery gives him a sense of fulfillment.
“It’s like an expression that it’s something that I have to do,” he said.
Oakes explained why it is something he feels he has to do.
“These people gave up their souls — their lives — out here,” he said. “And this is where I’m going to be buried at when I leave.”
Oakes said he spent 24 years and did three deployments in the Army.
He said there are times when he will come to the cemetery to walk around and kneel in front of some of the grave stones and say a prayer.
Prior to volunteers retrieving all the wreaths, Killeen recording artist Jackie Cox sang a song he wrote called “This is What Love Looks Like.”
At the conclusion of Cox’s song, Killeen city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said, “This is what love looks like.”
Barring any unforeseen circumstances, preparation for the next wreath laying should take place on Nov. 20, with the wreath laying on Nov. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.