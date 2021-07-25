For Killeen, a lot of ground-breaking needs to happen. That’s true with vast improvements planned for the city, amid talks of the budget and Capital Improvement Plan.
The mayor of Killeen also sees the need and he’s already planning for it in his mind.
On Wednesday, Segarra spoke with the Herald about his vision for some much needed-changes to come to Killeen’s downtown. He had mentioned at a meeting on July 13 that Bell County had approached the city with the possibility of moving the county’s annex on Priest Drive elsewhere. Segarra said if he wanted it anywhere, he wanted it downtown.
“I think it will bring the spark we need to the downtown area,” Segarra said Wednesday.
The downtown area has been the subject of talks and even very involved walks, most recently being stomping ground for one of three “walkshops” last month with Verdunity CEO Kevin Shepherd, who wants to help bring Killeen’s central hub out of the dust. His company is working on a new comprehensive plan for the city with emphasis on downtown.
For now, the city is staring at an area where nearly 70% of its buildings stand vacant. Foot traffic is highly important on revving up a heartbeat, officials said.
Segarra mentioned he’d want a new county annex building to be almost like a one-stop shop for multiple duties residents need to get done. This would include moving vehicle registration, the Justice of Peace offices and other county functions all under one roof.
Also, Segarra said a second driver’s license office would serve the city well.
“I spoke with someone who told me average wait times at the DMV we have right now are four hours,” Segarra said.
Killeen’s sole driver’s licence office is located at 5100 West Elms Road.
“There are some vendors in the downtown that are outgrowing their buildings,” Segarra said. “Like the Killeen Community clinic, for example. That lot could be another possibility.”
As for the county annex, Segarra has his eyes set on one location in the heart of downtown Killeen, and that’s where the First National Bank of Texas is located on North Gray Street.
The bank is already one step ahead with vacating. Sometime in October or November, the business is expected to move to its new location on South Trimmier Road, where construction is currently underway.
As for the old building, Segarra said it would be a lot of work to renovate, and that other alternatives would likely be more cost-effective.
“It’s an old building, which probably has asbestos. Reconstruction would be very costly,” he said.
During the July 13 council meeting, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh provided an estimate to demolish the building in downtown Killeen. Singh said it would cost the city roughly $175,000, which came as a pleasant surprise to Segarra and some of the council members.
But for now, most of what is being said is simply just talk, and discussions are still very much underway.
Segarra said in order for any of this to be put into motion, all of council members would have to be on board. He mentioned the county had seven other locations in mind, none of which were disclosed.
SANTE FE PLAZA
A model exhibit of such a complex can be seen in Temple, about 30 minutes east of Killeen. That’s where the city of over 74,000 residents has festivals and other events at the Sante Fe Plaza, which allows a space for little ones to cool off with fountains in the Texas heat. But most importantly, it has active government buildings, including a Temple Independent School District administrative facility.
The plaza is also home to the Railroad and Heritage Museum, Temple Visitors Center, a working Amtrak station and an outdoor venue used for events by the public and the like.
BELL COUNTY
The Herald reached out to Bell County’s Public Information Officer James Stafford and asked him if any discussion was taking place between the city and the county about moving the project forward.
“There are conversations happening around this. I’m being told that everything is on the table at this point,” Stafford said in an email. “We have been evaluating the annex on Priest Drive. There has been no decision what to do, in terms of renovation or relocation, or whether, in fact, to do anything.”
The Priest Drive annex is currently home to several Bell County government offices, including Tax Assessor, Indigent Health, Adult Probation, two Justice of the Peace offices, the precinct Constable, Tax Appraisal District and Veteran Services.
