Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of West A Avenue.
Criminal trespassing was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 16th Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Hector Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Colonel Drive.
Burglary of building, forced entry was reported at 4:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Bridgewood Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Gary Loop.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Leadership Place.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Circle M. Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Harbour Avenue and North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Florence Road.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 4500 block of Mattie Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Stagecoach Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East A Avenue and North 10th Street.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and East Stan Schlueter Loop.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Stagecoach Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An accident was reported at 7:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of West Business Highway 190.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Agency assist was reported at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Cove Terrace.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of South Main Street.
Stalking was reported at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Brookview Drive.
Minor in possession of Tobacco was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25 Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
A welfare check was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Barber Drive.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information, violation of bond/protection order was reported at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Taylor Creek Road.
An accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday in the intersection of Wigeon Way and Pintail Loop.
An accident was reported at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 1900 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North First Street.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information, violation of bond/protective order was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
An assault of a family member was reported at 7:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Gail Drive.
An accident was reported at 8:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Harley Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 2:57 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding city warrants was reported at 9:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:03 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Barnes Street.
An arrest for warrants, possession of drug paraphernalia, motion to revoke, tampering/fabricating with physical evidence was reported at 3:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Avenue F.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of McLean Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West First Street.
A theft was reported at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Key Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Third Street.
An assault was reported at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
A disturbance was reported at 7:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Second Street.
Burglary of habitation was reported at 9:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.