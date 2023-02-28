Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Illegal discharge of firearms was reported at midnight Monday in the 200 block of East Voelter Avenue.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of South 38th Street.
Burglary of habitation by forced entry was reported at 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Wood Street
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 9:35 a.m. Monday in the area of Clore Road and Indian Trail Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of North 18th Street.
Possession of marijuana over 5 pounds but under 50 pounds was reported at 1:13 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 2 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Flagstaff Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:05 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
Pedestrian crossing street not at intersection was reported at 2:20 p.m. Monday in the 3500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A theft was reported at 3:47 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of John Helen Drive.
An assault was reported at 5:09 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 5:18 p.m. Monday in the area of East Elms Road and Levy Lane.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 5:34 p.m. Monday in the area of Tudor Drive and Whitmire Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:50 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Elkins Avenue.
Assault of a pregnant person was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Willow Springs Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Duncan Avenue.
An assault of a family member was reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Harrison Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:20 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Gilmer Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Bacon Ranch Road.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10 p.m. in the 700 block of 761st Tank Battalion Avenue.
A city warrant for KPD was reported at 11:57 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Bundrant Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
An agency assist arrest on motion to revoke, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 12:38 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Main Street.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 3:22 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North First Street.
An agency assist arrest on failure to appear, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:11 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of South First Street.
A terroristic threat, welfare check was reported at 10:38 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Disorderly conduct, fighting was reported at 2:53 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance was reported at 3:26 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
A welfare concern was reported at 3:16 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Randa Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Farm to Market Road 116.
An agency assist arrest for continuous violence against the family, assault, family violence was reported at 6:29 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:17 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:39 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Fourth Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 11:19 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue C.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for driving with invalid license, failure to appear, display of expired license plate, theft, no registration sticker, cut across driveway to make turn was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Ann Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for speeding, failure to maintain financial responsibility, failure to appear was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assisted arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 9:05 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, expired license plate, no drivers license, failure to maintain financial responsibility was reported at 12:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrants for public intoxication, open container, failure to appear was reported at 2:50 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for outstanding warrant for cutting across driveway to make a turn was reported at 3:52 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:10 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:44 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:31 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 6:56 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A burglary of a motor vehicle was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:44 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:37 a.m. Monday on Bellaire Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:35 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 10:54 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:53 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Third Street.
A theft was reported at 1:38 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:23 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ridge.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:01 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:15 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:23 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of College Street.
A structure fire was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday on Pecan Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:28 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West B. Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 9:34 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
