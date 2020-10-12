A house that was under construction in Harker Heights caught on fire Sunday evening, and investigators are trying to determine the cause.
Around 10:10 p.m. Sunday, the Harker Heights Fire Department responded to the structure fire near Cedar Knob and Torino Street in Harker Heights, according to a news release from the city of Harker Heights.
When units arrived on scene at 10:14 p.m., they found a large two-story residential structure, under construction, with a fire ongoing on the second floor, according to the release.
Defensive tactics were established due to the structure being unsafe for entry, officials said.
There were no injuries sustained during the incident, according to the release.
This fire comes nearly two months after two other homes under construction caught fire in Harker Heights.
A home in the 1900 block of High Ridge Trail on Aug. 24, and one in the 1300 block of Torino Street on Aug. 31 both caught fire. The houses on Torino Street that caught fire are about 10 blocks away from each other.
The house on High Ridge Trail that caught fire is about four to five miles from the Torino locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.