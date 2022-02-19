A new Mexican restaurant has started up in Killeen. Los Pinchis Tacos, 311 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, opened its doors to the public on Friday after much anticipation from patrons on the company’s Facebook page.
The restaurant has been very active in marketing its menu and posted pictures of the dining space and food often.
“We wanted to open something different than the usual Tex-Mex, and we came up with the concept and plates,” said co-owner Camila Felix. “Día de los Muertos is a day Mexicans use to celebrate their relatives that have passed away, and there’s lots of food involved. We just got creative.”
One of the dishes that Felix thinks will sell out fast are the Tortad ahogadas.
“It’s a Jalisco staple. It consists of bolillo bread, carnitas, onions, beans, tomato sauce and a super spicy sauce on the side. It literally translates to drowned tortas, because you drown the bread in salsa,” Felix said. “It’s my favorite Mexican dish, and I hope people will try it and share my obsession.”
Even though the restaurant just opened, it has received many glowing reviews on its Facebook page.
“5 stars! Great food and drinks, Cute wall art and design perfect for pictures. Overall amazing!” said reviewer Lizzy Felix Marquez.
Felix wanted to wish all the fans on Facebook a warm welcome now that the store has opened.
“Thank you so much for the support. We won’t let y’all down, and we hope to see y’all soon to try some pinchis tacos with us.”
