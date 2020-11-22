HARKER HEIGHTS — Thanksgiving came early for dozens of people at the Harker Heights Event Center on Sunday afternoon. The event was put on by several local organizations and community members.
“We are feeding families for free and this was a community event,” said Phyllis Jones, event organizer. “Due to COVID and other circumstances, families don’t have much food so this is our way of giving back. Also families have gotten away from sitting down together and this is a way for them to socialize.”
Jones said the event served traditional food that most people eat at Thanksgiving.
“We had turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, potato salad, and drinks,” she said. “We have 50 volunteers and this is our third year of doing this. We do it every year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving.”
The event also included entertainment and goodie bags for people to have as they walked out the door.
“We have some children’s groups that will perform,” Jones said. “We have a photo booth and jewelry vendors here as well.”
Alison Cross and Dominic Schmidt, Killeen residents came out to celebrate Thanksgiving early.
“We don’t have family here because they live in Denison,” Cross said. “And the Army put a ban on traveling for a hundred miles on him (Schmidt). I felt welcome here and they were really nice to us.”
Angela Booth, a Killeen resident said she came out for the food and to support the community.
“This was one of the things I saw during the holidays and it helps to build fellowship and meet people but not just the food,” she said. “I have plans for Thanksgiving and my family lives here in Killeen. My daughter, my granddaughters and son-in-law live here so we will have Thanksgiving as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.