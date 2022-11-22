First National Bank

Demolition reveals the interior of the old First National Bank building brick and tile as an excavator sweeps excess rubble from the upper level on Tuesday morning in downtown Killeen.

With just over a month left for Killeen to complete the project, demolition continued on Tuesday at the former First National Bank building on North Gray Street.

Workers with Houston company AAR began razing the downtown property on Nov. 15. So far, the ATM and drive-through lanes have been taken down.

