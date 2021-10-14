If you’re not sure what to do this weekend, look no further than this list. With family-friendly fall festivals and fun, the Culture on the Square Jamboree, Ink Masters Tattoo Expo, the Volks Ride, markets, and live music, there’s plenty happeningfor everyone.
Local Events
The Ink Masters Tattoo Expo will be from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 16, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. There will be over 70 tattoo artists at this event. Tickets will be available at the door for $20 for a day pass, or $35 to visit all weekend. Tickets purchased before 5 p.m. Friday will be $5 off. For more information go to https://bit.ly/3AAExDb.
The eighth annual Killeen Breast Cancer 5K Walk will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 16 at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Registration is $25 per person and includes an event shirt and bag. Go to https://bit.ly/30qngAe to register. Proceeds will go towards providing free mammogram screenings to those who qualify and are uninsured.
The Volks Ride at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 16. This event for cyclists features rides of varying distances: 16 miles, 50K, 100K, and 100 miles. On-site registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. the morning of the event and is $60 per person. Go to https://www.bikereg.com/barrow-volk-ride for more information. Riders can enjoy Oktoberfest activities at the brewery after completing their rides.
The seventh annual Copperas Cove Moose Riders Car, Bike, and Truck Show will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16 at Moose Lodge, 2828 S. Farm-to-Market 116, Copperas Cove. All rods, customs, and classics are invited. Registration is $20 per entry and will take place between 10 a.m. and noon. There will be prizes awarded for various judged classes, vendors, food, door prizes, music, and more at this event. Call 254-289-6496 or email billnick69@hotmail.com.
The Fort Hood Fall Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at two locations: the Phantom Warrior Center and the Spirit of Fort Hood Chapel. At the center, there will be free barbecue provided by the Cowboys for Heroes Foundation, a live DJ, pumpkin patch, and arts and crafts tents. The chapel will have karaoke, games, and bounce houses for kids. This event is free and open for all.
The Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce’s Culture on The Square Jamboree event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 on East Avenue D in downtown Killeen. This event is part of an initiative using culture, entertainment, and economics to bring awareness and revitalization to downtown Killeen. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, vendors, live music, kids’ activities and more at this free event. Go to https://innovationbcc.org for more information.
A Sami Show: Arts and Crafts Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121, Belton. There will be jewelry, home and garden décor, art, clothing, gifts, and more available. Admission is $6 for adults and kids 12 and under are free.
AdventHealth-Central Texas will host its annual Perinatal Loss Ceremony at 3 p.m. Oct. 17 outside of the Central Texas Medical Plaza, 2127 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen. This event is to honor National Infant and Pregnancy Loss Awareness Month. The ceremony will include a few words from hospital staff, clergy members, music, prayers, poems, and the release of live monarch butterflies. Confirm attendance by contacting Kayleigh Shuffler at 254-519-8437 or by email at kayleigh.shuffler@adventhealth.com.
Mayor Pro Tem Debbi Nash-King will host a free community forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at Lifeway Fellowship Church, 4001 E. Elms Road, Killeen. James Stafford, Bell County public information officer, will be the guest speaker. Topics to be discussed during the meeting will include property tax appraisals, new developments in Bell County, and COVID-19 updates.
The Zombie Run 5K will be at 5 p.m. Oct 23 at the Belton Lake and Outdoor Recreation Paintball Course, 100 Old Sparta Road, Belton. This event is free, but requires registration online at https://bit.ly/3oZBrqb or on-site from 4 to 4:45 p.m. T-shirts will be provided to the first 100 registrants. The run is also accepting more volunteers for those wanting to be zombies. Call 254-285-5459 to volunteer.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. Yoga under the Stars will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 15 and participants will be able to enjoy a class inside the planetarium. Cost is $15. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting a free showing of “Hocus Pocus” at 3 and 6 p.m. Oct. 16. This event is organized by the Harker Heights Public Library. Stop by the library or call 254-953-5491 to register for tickets.
Saint Luke Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive, Temple. This event will feature games, rides, a petting zoo, food and beverage booths, vendors, live entertainment, and the annual vehicle raffle.
Ware’s Wander Woods, 911 Gan Branch Road in Killeen, is hosting its annual Haunted Trail from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16, 23, and 30. There are a number of activities like the pumpkin chunkin’, hay ride, UFO and Bigfoot sighting, Stonehenge maze, haunted cemetery, and more. Admission is $14 for adults, $11 for children, and those 3 and under are free.
Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown, is hosting its annual Fall Festival daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, until Nov. 21. There will be a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon and pony rides, games, seasonal food, and more available. Tickets are $16.95 a person Monday through Thursday, and $19.95 Friday to Sunday. Go to https://www.sweeteats.com for more information and to purchase tickets in advance.
The Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31. There are over 20 attractions at the festival each day to include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games, photo opportunities, live music, and more. General admission is $13.95 in advance and $19.12 at the gate. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 7 at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander. Admission is $10 per person Friday through Sunday; $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and free on Monday. There will be games, magicians, a hay maze, rides, and more at this family-friendly event. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for more information.
Abrams Indoor Pool, 23001 62nd St., Fort Hood, is now open for the season from 5 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. Call 254-287-4648 for more information.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for homeschooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, is hosting a free Yoga with Baby virtual class at 1 p.m. Oct. 16. Call 254-953-5491 or email reference@harkerheights.gove to register. The library also posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library posts a Fright at Night Scary Story Time every night in October on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a Halloween Story Time event followed by a craft featuring the book “Otter Loves Halloween!” by Sam Garton at 10 a.m. Oct. 20.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Oct. 15- 21, will be “Venom 2” at 7:30 p.m. and “No Time to Die” at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano, Cumbia, and country music by DJ Sauce from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 16. No cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Hyway Traveler from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 15. Cover: $10. The band 35 South will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 16. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting Blues on the Porch with The Clint Walker Blues Band from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Westerly Stationand the Palousek Jazz Duo from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15, Morningstar Trio from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 17.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host Piano Bar Songs Bingo from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16. Cards are $2 each and there will be a chance to win prizes.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music by Steve Brooks at 4 p.m. Oct. 17. Barrow is also hosting Oktoberfest Oct. 16 and 23 and will feature German food, seasonal brews, live music, vendors, games and more.
Farmers Markets
Belton Market Day will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Downtown Belton Historic District. Streets will be closed off to traffic to allow for guests to enjoy shopping at local businesses, local crafters, artists, food vendors and more.
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase. This weekend there will be a free “It’s Pumpkin Time” story, song, and craft event at 10 a.m. for families.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting a Tiny Thinkers event from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 20 which will feature a story time, craft, and activities for kids 5 and under. Pre-registration is required by going to https://bit.ly/3FIaXQ1. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.