A Buick was hooked to a tow truck around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning after an accident at the intersection of State Highway 195 and Elms Road in south Killeen.
There was only one vehicle on the scene that showed damage and traffic was being directed around the incident.
It is unclear if there were any injuries related to the accident or if any other vehicles were involved.
Police at the scene were unable to comment.
This story will be updated with more information.
