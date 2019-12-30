City of Killeen

Hundreds participated in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. memorial march on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019, at Lions Club Park in Killeen. The 2020 march will take place once again in downtown Killeen.

 Gabe Wolf | Herald

The City of Killeen had its share of ups and downs in 2019.

The year began with leaders of the NAACP finding out that the organization would have to pay for traffic control for the annual MLK march due to a change in city policy on funding. Because of that, for the first time in 20 years, the march was held at Lions Club Park rather than downtown Killeen.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

Staff Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. Monique grew up in Killeen.

