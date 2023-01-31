MONEY
AARP Tax-Aide will once again be offering free tax preparation and e-filing assistance this year at the Killeen Lion’s Club Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, for federal tax returns. There are no age or income limits but officials are not allowed to do certain types of returns including active military, rental property, state returns, most married filing separately, business income with inventory and a few others, according to organizers.

They will be preparing taxes Monday and Friday mornings from 8:30 until 11:30 beginning Friday. The tax help will go through Friday, April 14.

