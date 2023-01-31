AARP Tax-Aide will once again be offering free tax preparation and e-filing assistance this year at the Killeen Lion’s Club Senior Center, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, for federal tax returns. There are no age or income limits but officials are not allowed to do certain types of returns including active military, rental property, state returns, most married filing separately, business income with inventory and a few others, according to organizers.
They will be preparing taxes Monday and Friday mornings from 8:30 until 11:30 beginning Friday. The tax help will go through Friday, April 14.
The tax-help service is operating on an appointment only schedule and plans to have six tax preparers per appointment time slot. The appointment times are 8:30 a.m.,
9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., and 11:30 a.m.
Each appointment time will last approximately one hour. Those who need help will need to have the official IRS intake sheet filled out prior to their appointment time. The intake sheets can be picked up at the senior center’s front desk. It takes approximately 15 minutes to complete.
Those needing help will also be pre-screened before their appointment, and should arrive at least 15 to 30 minutes before their scheduled time in order to possibly work them in quicker.
Appointments can be made online by going to tinyurl.com/KLCTaxAppt2023 or doing a Google search for AARP Tax Aide sites. Once on the site, type in “Killeen, Texas” in the search
window to find the Lion’s Club Park Senior Center Site.
Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-687-2277, option zero, where someone will help you make an appointment and just let them know you want one at the Killeen Lion’s Club Senior Center at 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop in. Killeen.
Those needing help can also call 1-409-240-1852 and leave a voice message and someone will get back to you, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.