Bargains abounded Saturday in Killeen inside the former Vista College, which abruptly closed last year. Selling everything within the walls of the abandoned institution, auctioneers called out low winning bid numbers, such as $17.50 for a computer system complete with a monitor, keyboard and mouse.
Area residents Mark Kuehne and Jessica Kuehne, who live between Florence and Jarrell, said they were primarily looking for a printer/copier and a desk.
“He owns his own business and I’m a teacher, so we print a lot,” Jessica Kuehne said.
The Florence ISD teacher said she was also looking for her own desk for her classroom and had early on in the auction snagged a rolling cart that she will use to store the students’ tablets.
Mark Kuehne owns an HVAC company. Some of the items being auctioned off Saturday were commercial and residential HVAC units, but they were not of interest to him.
“No, I would never buy any of that stuff,” he said. “Especially at a college where they’re trying to break them, and then they break them and then fix them.”
When it was in operation, Vista College, 1001 S. Fort Hood St., specialized in health care, business, and technology trade certificates and associate degrees.
“I opened up one and I was looking at it and they had some stuff that was already missing,” Mark Kuehne said.
Killeen resident John Fisher served as one of the two auctioneers for the event. Fisher has been working as an auctioneer since being certified in 1976.
He said the demolition crew of the 47,000 square foot space contacted him to assist in selling the items of value.
“They reached out to me to come and work with them to liquidate it to where they could demo it,” Fisher said.
Though he does not know what the space is intended to be used for next, Fisher said it is his understanding that the facility will undergo a complete internal demolition to make an empty space.
Fisher and Frank L. Sughrue of the Lockhart-based FLS Auction, LLC, worked swiftly to sell off the remaining equipment.
“It’s a large volume of just leftover stuff that when they vacated the building, it was here,” Fisher said. “Some HVAC equipment, computers as you’ve seen, tables. We’re going to sell doors and windows inside because they are going to demo it. We’re going to sell everything that we can without demo-ing the walls at this time.”
As of around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, 61 people were inside the facility bidding on one or multiple items.
Students and professors told the Herald last year that little warning was given prior to the closure of the for-profit college in Killeen and other cities on Oct. 8, 2021.
According to students of the Killeen campus, an email was sent out at 3:58 p.m. that afternoon informing students that Vista College’s Killeen campus closed due to financial circumstances.
Following the swift closure of Killeen’s Vista College campus, local students expressed frustration, some citing an inability to reach school representatives to start the process of transferring to another college.
In the wake of the abrupt closure, Central Texas College in Killeen and the Training Center of Central Texas in Harker Heights reached out to offer whatever assistance they could to help students of Vista College.
Shortly after the closure, Beaumont-based Ferguson Law Firm, LLP, opened a class-action lawsuit against the college and allowed students of the Killeen campus to jump on board as plaintiffs.
Vista College had opened its Killeen campus in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.