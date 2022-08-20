Bargains abounded Saturday in Killeen inside the former Vista College, which abruptly closed last year. Selling everything within the walls of the abandoned institution, auctioneers called out low winning bid numbers, such as $17.50 for a computer system complete with a monitor, keyboard and mouse.

Area residents Mark Kuehne and Jessica Kuehne, who live between Florence and Jarrell, said they were primarily looking for a printer/copier and a desk.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.