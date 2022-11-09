Water cities 1.jpg

Water sits in pools for the filtration process at the Lake Belton treatment plant for Bell County WCID No 1.

 Herald | File

A looming backup power project at the Belton Lake water treatment plant received a boost in funding recently as Gov. Greg Abbott approved the $5 million request from the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant.

Directors of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 approved the bond order for the project on June 22.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.