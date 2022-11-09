A looming backup power project at the Belton Lake water treatment plant received a boost in funding recently as Gov. Greg Abbott approved the $5 million request from the Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant.
Directors of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 approved the bond order for the project on June 22.
The project, which in total is around 12.2 million, stems from a state mandate that requires special districts, such as WCID-1, to have backup generation that would provide continuous power in the event of a power outage that lasts longer than 24 hours.
According to a news release from the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, based in Killeen, the grant will cover Fort Hood’s $2.1 million portion, and the remaining $2.9 million will be dispersed evenly to reduce the amount required from WCID-1’s customers. The backup power system automatically activates in the event of power loss to the water treatment plant until main power is restored, according to the news release.
Multiple state lawmakers supported the project, including Sen. Dawn Buckingham, Rep. Brad Buckley, Rep. Hugh Shine and Rep. Shelby Slawson.
