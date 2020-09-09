ABC’s “20/20” will air a two-hour episode about Spc. Vanessa Guillen later this week, promising to deliver previously unreported details in the Fort Hood soldier’s death case that has made nationwide headlines.
The nationwide TV show will air locally from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday on ABC.
According to a news release from the long-running TV show, ABC News Anchor John Quiñones sat down for an in-depth interview with Ryan McCarthy, secretary of the Army. McCarthy shares previously unreported information about the investigation and answers questions about the circumstances surrounding Guillen’s disappearance, the handling of the investigation and the changes the Army hopes to put in place following her death.
Vanessa Guillen was found dead at end of June in East Bell County after she was reported missing from Fort Hood since April 22.
The suspect in the case, Fort Hood Spc. Aaron David Robinson, fatally shot himself July 1, and another suspect, Killeen resident Cecily Aguilar, is in custody on federal charges.
Aguilar told investigators that Robinson on April 22 struck a “female soldier in the head with a hammer multiple times at his arms room, killing her on Fort Hood.”
“20/20” producers also interviewed Ayrren Clough, who they described as the best friend of Aguilar, who was charged with helping dispose of Guillen’s body. Aguilar pleaded not guilty to the charges.
“The two-hour program also reveals previously unreported information about how Aaron Robinson, Vanessa’s suspected killer, left Fort Hood after authorities identified Vanessa’s remains, the same day he died by suicide,” the release said.
The “20/20” cameras also profile Guillen’s family as they tirelessly advocate for justice.
“They reveal her excitement to join the Army, the changes they say they saw in her while at Fort Hood, and insight into her sexual harassment allegations. They also discuss how they learned about her disappearance, the desperate search to find her, and overwhelming support across the country,” according to the release.
Other interviews done in preparation of the show include: James McPherson, under secretary of the Army; Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, the Army’s provost marshal who heads the Army’s Criminal Investigation Command; Rep. Sylvia Garcia and Rep. Jackie Speier about the criminal investigation and the need to examine the military’s sexual harassment missing protocols; Natalie Khawam, Guillen family attorney; and Killeen Daily Herald reporter Thaddeus Imerman about the newspaper’s coverage of the case.
The show will also feature “an emotional reunion with the Guillens and Tim Miller, founder of EquuSearch, the group that helped in the search efforts to locate Vanessa’s body,” according to the release. And “capture a long-anticipated meeting with the Guillens and Kim Wedel, the mother of murdered Fort Hood soldier Gregory Morales, who believes her son’s remains would not have been found without the search for Vanessa.”
