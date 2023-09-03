A Killeen man who abducted a woman in the parking lot at Killeen Police Department headquarters earlier this year is heading to prison for decades.
Jaime Ruben Ochoa, 42, was being held in the Bell County Jail over the weekend in lieu of bonds totaling $875,000, on the felony charge and misdemeanor charges of violating a protective order and harassment, jail records show.
Ochoa pleaded guilty Friday in the 478th Judicial District Court in Belton to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. Then, following a plea agreement, Judge Wade Faulkner sentenced Ochoa to a term of 20 years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
It was Jan. 26, when a woman was leaving her workplace in Killeen and realized that Ochoa was at the location.
“She (later) told the KPD sergeant that (he had) cut his wrists and smeared blood on her vehicle,” according to an arrest affidavit. “The victim (said) that she jumped in her car and drove to the Killeen police station.”
Ochoa followed her to the Killeen Police Department parking lot.
“(He) grabbed her out of the vehicle, beat her and dragged her into his truck,” according to the affidavit. “(Ochoa) then drove to his house and had her hostage there until some security guards...showed up. The suspect was supposed to go to work as a security guard, and he told his co-workers that he was going to kill himself.”
The security guards then went to Ochoa’s house.
“The victim (said) that (Ochoa) had her pinned in his house and she only got free once she begged the security guards to help her,” police said. “The victim described the knife the suspect displayed as akin to one the ‘Punisher’ character uses, and that it was black and white and had a blade that popped up from the top of it.”
Surveillance footage at KPD confirmed the victim’s statements.
“The video shows the suspect pulling the victim toward his vehicle by her hair and then by her arm,” according to the affidavit. “She tries to hold herself (at) the doorframe of his truck and the suspect picks up the victim’s feet and places her in the vehicle. As (his) truck is pulling out, (he) is visible pulling the victim down her by hair.”
At Ochoa’s house, he “began pulling up the victim’s shirt ... exposing (her),” according to the affidavit. “The victim told the suspect that she did not want to have sex with him and that if he had sex with her, it would be rape. The suspect replied, ‘I don’t care.’”
In an unrelated case that also was decided in Faulkner’s court on Friday, a Killeen woman was sentenced to a term of probation for spitting on a jailer during an incident earlier this year.
Latisha Cassandra Allen, 34, pleaded guilty on July 19, to a third-degree felony charge of harassment by a person in a correctional facility.
On Friday, Faulkner sentenced Allen to four years of deferred adjudication probation, according to Bell County court records. She also will have to write a letter of apology and receive mental health treatment.
Allen was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Saturday.
On Jan. 2, Killeen City Jail employees were in the process of releasing Allen, who had been arrested on an unrelated charge, when she intentionally spitting on a jailer, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said that Allen became upset when the keys to her vehicle were not located in her property as she was being released. She was informed that since she was arrested in a vehicle the keys would remain with the vehicle.
She refused to sign any paperwork as protocol for being released, at which point she became angry and aggressive toward the jailer as she was being escorted to the exit of the jail and proceeded to spit in the officer’s face, according to the affidavit.
Audio from the body camera worn by a Killeen police officer can be heard with the suspect spitting and the officer saying “she spit on me,” according to the report.
Photos were taken of the saliva on the beard and upper chest area of the jailer’s shirt.
Allen then was rearrested on the felony charge.
