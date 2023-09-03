Jaime Ruben Ochoa

A Killeen man who abducted a woman in the parking lot at Killeen Police Department headquarters earlier this year is heading to prison for decades.

Jaime Ruben Ochoa, 42, was being held in the Bell County Jail over the weekend in lieu of bonds totaling $875,000, on the felony charge and misdemeanor charges of violating a protective order and harassment, jail records show.

