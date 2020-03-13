The Exchange Club of Killeen has named Abdul Subhani their 2020 Golden Deeds Honoree to be recognized at a banquet March 21.
His humble service to the community made him the unanimous choice for the award, according to Maureen Jouett, a former Killeen mayor and the secretary and treasurer for The Exchange Club.
“Just knowing the people who received this award before me truly humbles me as a recipient,” Subhani said. “I look forward to representing this organization by continuing to support the community.”
Subhani said he has been involved in the Exchange Club for 15 years.
“The Exchange Club is deeply ingrained in the community and is focused on giving back through its programs and events,” Subhani said. “The youth programs the Exchange Club has helped promote scholastic achievement within the kids in our community. I am passionate about helping the youth gain the skills required to become our future leaders.”
The exchange club is a group of civic group made up of individuals in various types of business backgrounds who unite to provide service to the community, Jouett said. The Killeen branch of the club was founded April 15, 1955, she said.
“We promote Americanism — we pass out flags at parades, we support activities like the one nation under God prayer breakfast,” Jouett said. “We also provide community service to seniors through meals on wheels and the greater Killeen free clinic.”
Additionally, the Exchange Club supports child abuse prevention initiatives, Jouett said. They also provide support to military personnel and scholarships for youth, she said, including the three $1,000 scholarships the Exchange Club will present this year.
Born in Multan and raised in Islamabad, Pakistan, Subhani immigrated to the United States at the age of 17 in 1998. He came to Texas to further his education, and decided to stay once he became involved in the Boys and Girls Club, he said.
Public service has been a way of life for Subhani, who has been involved in community service since he was a child, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in Boy Scouts at a young age.
After completing high school, he began local community college and eventually earned a Master’s Degree in information systems from Tarleton State University.
Throughout his education and professional career, Subhani earned a variety of certifications in computer and cyber security including certified ethical hacker, certified anti-terrorism specialist and a certified internal controls auditor. He also holds a license as a private investigator and an FBI Infragard Member.
At Central Texas College, he was the vice president of the international students association and director of coordinations for students in free enterprise.
In January, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy appointed him as Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for Texas, Capital Region.
He has been named the chairman of the boards and councils of several charitable organizations.
Subhani is the president and CEO of CenTex technologies, an IT consulting company which he founded. It has offices in Killeen, Austin, Dallas and Atlanta, Georgia.
Subhani speaks all over the world at various IT forums, conferences and seminars on many subjects including ethical hacking, business intelligence, data breaches, internet marketing, information security, IT auditing and assessing and auditing social media.
But while his list of accomplishments and community service is extensive, Subhani said his greatest accomplishment is being associated with the Boys & Girls Club.
“I have served on the board for 11 years. During that time, we have built an innovative STEM center,” Subhani said. “We became the blueprint for computer tech programs within the Boys & Girls Clubs organizations.”
Subhani said Boys and Girls Clubs recently raised enough money to move to a new Killeen location that will allow members to participate in various activities that will promote healthy lifestyles, academic success, good character, and citizenship.
Also, Subhani frequently uses his professional skills to serve the Exchange Club — often not charging for his services.
“I’ve known him a long time, he does a lot behind the scenes that no one knows about,” Jouett said. “He has helped several of our veterans get scholarships. He does the website for the club, if I have a problem with my computer, he sends someone to fix it — and he does it for free. Or he gives us a grant back.”
Subhani will be honored at the Exchange Club banquet at 6 p.m. March 21 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center special events room.
The public can purchase tickets to the banquet for $35, $60 for couples or a table for $300. For more information or to buy tickets, call Jouett at 254-681-9112.
“We’re getting close to capacity,” Jouett said. “Subhani is very popular.”
Subhani said he is very honored to become a recipient of this award.
“I am successful today only because of the support from the community and the mentors I have had in the past,” Subhani said. “Wallace Vernon specifically got me involved in the Exchange Club. I look forward to growing with the Exchange Club and the Central Texas community.”
For more information, visit the club’s website, https://killeenexchangeclub.org/.
