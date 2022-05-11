About 7,300 Killeen residents and dozens of businesses remain under a boil-water notice that began Sunday affecting more than 275,000 people from Copperas Cove to Belton.
Most Killeen-Fort Hood area cities lifted their boil-water notices Tuesday afternoon after water samples passed required state testing thresholds, but a portion of Killeen — bordered by Interstate 14, Fort Hood Street, W.S. Young Drive and a portion of Hallmark Avenue — remained under a boil-water notice late Wednesday.
The more than 7,000 residents in Killeen’s affected “Middle Pressure Plane” are encouraged to continue boiling all water prior to consumption as of Wednesday afternoon.
On Tuesday the area’s water supplier, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, released its boil-water notice after the Belton Lake water plant passed guidelines set by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
The cities of Killeen, Copperas Cove, Fort Hood, Belton, Nolanville and Harker Heights issued boil-water notices Sunday after the water treatment plant lost power on Mother’s Day.
BOIL-WATER
City of Killeen officials said the reason a portion of the city remained under the boil-water notice as of Wednesday afternoon was because one water sample did not pass state guidelines.
“One of the 60 bacteriological tests that was taken in order to rescind the citywide boil water notice (BWN) was found to be abnormal,” Killeen’s Department of Public Works said Wednesday in response to Herald questions.
The city said the “abnormal test” was one of five tests taken in the Middle Pressure Plane.
“Due to this abnormal test being in the MPP, State regulations require the entire pressure plane to remain under the BWN until a repeat test from the abnormal test site is found to be normal,” the city said. “Due to this abnormal test being in the MPP, State regulations require the entire pressure plane to remain under the BWN until a repeat test from the abnormal test site is found to be normal.”
According to the city, each of the 60 water testing sites passed the last six months of required sample tests.
The public works department said the “abnormal” issue may have been due to something as small as a bit of airborne dust contaminating the water sample.
“A repeat water sample from the abnormal site was taken yesterday and reached the lab in Waco last night,” the city said Wednesday. “Usually when the lab finds a water sample abnormal, it is due to a speck of dust or something in the air getting into the sample bottle when the sample is taken. City employees who take water quality samples are continually trained on proper sampling procedures."
When asked when the boil-water notice might be lifted for the remainder of Killeen, city officials said it may happen before midnight Wednesday, depending on what the water sampling results reveal.
Government, municipal, county, state, or federal; seem inept and incapable of doing ANYTHING other than CONFISCATE your money.
Once your money has been $TOLEN, you receive very little, if ANYTHING in return.
Streets with potholes like a warzone, predators killing, raping, stealing with abandon; while a numbed, stunned citizenry tries to stagger forward.
What do these bureaucrats and politicksters do well?
