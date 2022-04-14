Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a state of disaster for Bell and Williamson counties in the wake of Tuesday’s severe weather which included marble sized hail and tornadoes.
A news release from State Representative Hugh Shine said that property owners that have suffered damage from the disaster weather are eligible for property tax relief for either a portion or all of the properties appraised value.
Residents have until July 27, 2022, to claim the exemption, and property that could qualify for the exemption would include homesteads, tangible personal property used for the production of income, an improvement to real property, or a manufactured home used as a dwelling.
Residents may apply for the exemption at https://bellcad.org/storms/.
