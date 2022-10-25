WEATHER Graphic

More than 2,200 customers in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, following a Monday night storm that delivered high winds, hail and rain.

Area residents woke to scattered power outages and tree branches and other debris scattering in the roadways after the storm rolled through the area about 9 Monday night. Several severe watches and warnings were issued throughout Bell County and many people reported hail and heavy rain.

