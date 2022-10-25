More than 2,200 customers in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights were without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, following a Monday night storm that delivered high winds, hail and rain.
Area residents woke to scattered power outages and tree branches and other debris scattering in the roadways after the storm rolled through the area about 9 Monday night. Several severe watches and warnings were issued throughout Bell County and many people reported hail and heavy rain.
At some street intersections in Killeen Tuesday morning, traffic signals were blinking red.
Killeen had about 1,400 homes and business without power Tuesday morning, and Harker Heights had another 600, according to the Oncor power outage map. Copperas Cove had close to 200.
The Killeen area was still windy Tuesday morning. According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth winds should die down by the afternoon and temperatures will warm.
“Personnel have worked throughout the night and are continuing to respond to outages caused by yesterday’s weather system and ongoing wind impacts,” Oncor said. “Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. If you see a downed power line, stay away and call 911 immediately.”
Anyone wishing to report an outage may use the MyOncor app, text OUT to 66267, or call 888-313-4747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.