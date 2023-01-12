About 200 people on Thursday attended a retirement ceremony for Charles Kimble, the Killeen police chief who is leaving his post after more than five years here.

“I’ve been around three or four police departments,” Kimble, 53, said to the crowd at his farewell event held at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. “I’ve been around some really good crime fighters. These guys and gals are some of the best of the best. I’ve seen them at their worst. I’ve seen them at their best. They work with this community day-in and day-out under some pretty harsh conditions, mind you.”

