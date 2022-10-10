About 50 people attended a forum hosted by the Killeen branch of the NAACP on Monday with 10 candidates running for county and state offices.

Among them were Bell County Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson (R) and challenger Stacey Wilson (D), a government contractor, and those vying for the county’s Precinct 4 seat — Chris Bray (R), a small-business owner, and Louie Minor (D), a general contractor. Precinct 2 represents the Harker Heights area, and Precinct 4 covers the Killeen area.

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.