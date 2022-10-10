About 50 people attended a forum hosted by the Killeen branch of the NAACP on Monday with 10 candidates running for county and state offices.
Among them were Bell County Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson (R) and challenger Stacey Wilson (D), a government contractor, and those vying for the county’s Precinct 4 seat — Chris Bray (R), a small-business owner, and Louie Minor (D), a general contractor. Precinct 2 represents the Harker Heights area, and Precinct 4 covers the Killeen area.
Moderated by Debra Boone at the Marion J. & Alice W. Douse Community Center in north Killeen, each candidate was asked three questions. For commissioner candidates, the one that brought the most response involved whether they believed they should be held accountable during their four-year terms and how they planned to communicate with residents.
“I’m active across the county,” Whitson said. “You shouldn’t just see me during election time. Most of you know me, and it’s my job to know you. I go into my community and my church and the Senior Center in Killeen. I am always out in this community because I was raised here.”
Wilson said if elected, she wants to host monthly events and “continuously communicate with our constituents.”
“I’m being visible,” she said. “I would make it a priority. It would be part of my agenda to communicate on a regular basis. And I will continue what it took to get me elected. I will be part of communities. I will plug in and this will definitely be a full-time position for me.”
Precinct 4 commissioner
In Precinct 4, Minor said that accountability starts at the ballot box.
“I’m involved with the city, with the local advocates here in the city that go out in the community and serve the (needy). One of the things I’m looking to do is to hire my own staff. One person cannot take care of the needs of all of those individuals. That’s something I’m going to look to do as well as holding monthly town halls with the citizens.”
As for Bray, he said his business and veteran experience will help him in office.
“Those who know me and those who don’t: I’m like the Energizer bunny. Precinct 4 is really a microcosm of Fort Hood. They bump up against each other.”
Minor and Bray are veterans, invoking their experience in the military as a qualification for seeking office.
“I’ve been a commander in the military,” Bray said. “I’ve also been a director at Fort Hood managing a large organization with a budget of $50 million. I look at things that need to be done specifically as they benefit the majority.”
The winner of that race will succeed John Driver after he did not file for reelection.
Driver of Killeen is the only Democrat on the Bell County governing body and represents the first African-American to be elected to the commissioners court, in 2018.
Precinct 4 Justice of peace, Place 2
In the race for Precinct 4 justice of the peace Place 2 between Steve Harris (R), a teacher and former Killeen City Council member, Nicola James (D), a court administrator, and write-in candidate Juan Rivera participated in the forum. Boone asked them to describe which areas of the judicial system they planned to enhance if elected.
“The most general description I would give is just efficiency overall,” Harris said. “I’ll observe, I’ll evaluate and then I’ll make adjustments from there. Scheduling is very important — being able to get the cases in and get the cases out is a priority.”
Rivera, who is also a former Killeen councilman, said the court database needs to be improved.
“We have plenty of issues there, but that is one (for which) we need someone who knows what is going on there,” he said.
James said she wants to offer “green space” for some plaintiffs and defendants.
“I’m seeking to create some sort of green space for our courts, meaning individuals who are dealing with maybe PTSD or other types of mental illness. They can have green space when they come to court.”
Texas House races
In the Texas House District 54 race, Republican incumbent Brad Buckley, a Killeen veterinarian, and Jonathan Hildner (D), a self-employed Killeen resident, explained how they will serve their constituents when prompted by Boone.
“That’s to show up, be involved and to provide the on-the-ground constituent service,” Buckley said. “I want to continue to work to increase funding for public education and make sure our public university is strong. I also want to make sure our economy and the great state of Texas continues to thrive.”
Hildner responded by saying he wants to offer “proper representation.”
“When we look at the maps and how they were drawn here in this district ... it shows the true gerrymandering and how the Republicans in this state feel about the minority communities in (Texas). Killeen is the largest city between Dallas and Austin. There’s no reason we are split the way we are.”
And in Texas House District 55, Tristian Sanders (D), a Killeen caregiver, faces incumbent Hugh Shine (R). Sanders attended the forum and responded to the same question about how he plans to serve.
“It’s a pro-people platform,” he said. “Raise the wages, and make sure we have public transportation across the state. That’s why I feel like my platform is the best. I’d like to work on social media through TikTok, through Facebook, to reach out to many of my constituents.”
Shine, from Temple, did not attend the forum.
In Bell County, early voting dates are set for Oct. 24-28, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Oct. 29, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Oct. 30, from noon to 6; and Oct. 31-Nov. 4, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting
Early voting polling places are at the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Belton), the Bell County Courthouse Annex (Killeen), Jackson Professional Learning Center (Killeen), Senior Center at Lions Park (Killeen), Temple Independent School District Administration Building (Temple), Salado Church of Christ (Salado) and Parks & Recreation Center (Harker Heights).
Election Day is Nov. 8.
