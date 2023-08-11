The choir at Greater Vision Community Church leads nearly 700 people in songs of praise during the funeral service for Jarin Cole, a talented musician who went by the name of JC Stringz. He died Aug. 2 at the age of 22.
Jarin Cole, a musician who went by the name “JC Stringz,” may have only lived for just over 22 years, but for those who knew him, the impact he had on the world was immeasurable.
Cole died Aug. 2, and around 700 people attended his funeral service Friday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen.
Though his death was hard on all, his family seemed positive, both parents remarking during the visitation Thursday evening that they were at peace, according to the Rev. David Reynolds, pastor of the church.
Tina Cole, the musician’s mother, urged those in attendance and watching remotely to celebrate and follow her son’s lead by uplifting the community.
“Please help us today by celebrating the life of our son and the days to come,” she said at Friday’s funeral. “Celebrate the life of our son by being a better person in our community, doing what you can do to help someone else. Because, everything he did, he did out of love, expecting nothing in return.
“So let’s work on ourselves to be better people and to do great things for each other.”
Cole's father, Darron, also made brief remarks.
Cole had a heart to help others, and the hundreds in attendance celebrated that fact.
According to his obituary, Cole supported the community in a multitude of ways. He played music at nursing homes and senior centers, raised money for the Greater Killeen Food Care Center, purchased sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless, sponsored Christmas events for children at the Garden of Hope Central Texas Emergency Shelter and organized celebrations for children with special needs and those affected by cancer — just to name a few.
A talented musician, Cole began playing the guitar at the age of 8, the violin at the age of 10 and the keys at the age of 12. In his teenage years, Cole added his vocals to his musical repertoire.
Having graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2019, Cole was a member of the orchestra and jazz band in high school and a member of the jazz band at Temple College where he graduated in 2021.
At the time he died, Cole was about to enter his senior year at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.
Speaking on behalf of the college, Sean Skeete, interim dean of the Professional Performance division, said the college is a “world-renowned” institution, rich with talented musicians, dancers, educators and artists like Cole.
“We truly — along with my colleague that’s here — travel the world and look for the most talented, the best and the brightest on planet Earth. Jarin is indeed one of them,” Skeete said. “You have a lot to be proud of.”
Skeete told those watching that he was emotional because he viewed Cole’s death through the lens of a parent and empathized with his parents.
“This is difficult, and really, I don’t have any answers as to why God has called this angel back home and what feels like a little bit too soon,” he said. “And while we’re struggling to grapple with this, I truly believe God — in his infinite wisdom — knows that Jarin has successfully completed his assignment on this side of eternity.”
Emmett Price, the inaugural dean of Africana Studies at Berklee, also spoke and announced something the college would do in honor of Cole.
“I showed up at Berklee the same time that Jarin did, and one of the things that we enjoyed having conversations about was Black culture,” Price said. “He was a phenomenal musician — we know this. He was an amazing young man — we know this. But he was also quite a bit of a historian — and this doesn’t get shared too often. He understood who he was and from whence he came.
“So in my conversation yesterday with our president (David Bogen), I shared the unanimous decision for recommendation of the entire Africana Studies Division at Berklee — which sits both at the college and the conservatory — and if it be pleasing to the family, we would like to add one additional student award to the Black graduation.”
Price’s announcement was met with thunderous applause.
“It is our way of making sure that Jarin’s presence and his legacy will live on,” Price said to another applause.
Others offering words to eulogize Cole were Larry Brazzil, the principal of Harker Heights High School from 2014-2019, and Ivore Guyton, a friend of Cole.
