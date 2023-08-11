JC Stringz 3.JPG

The choir at Greater Vision Community Church leads nearly 700 people in songs of praise during the funeral service for Jarin Cole, a talented musician who went by the name of JC Stringz. He died Aug. 2 at the age of 22.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

Jarin Cole, a musician who went by the name “JC Stringz,” may have only lived for just over 22 years, but for those who knew him, the impact he had on the world was immeasurable.

Cole died Aug. 2, and around 700 people attended his funeral service Friday at Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen.

A display near the casket of Jarin Cole on Friday shows off his love for music. Cole, who also was known by the name JC Stringz, died Aug. 2 at the age of 22.
A display showing a picture of Jarin Cole (also known as JC Stringz) greets supporters and mourners as they enter into the Greater Vision Community Church in Killeen.

