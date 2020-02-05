Close to 1,000 permits were issued for the construction of new homes in the Killeen/Heights/Cove area, whether they be single-family residences, duplexes or quadplexes. In addition to the new permits that were filed in 2019, a new apartment complex also opened for renters in the Killeen area.
Killeen
Contractors have been building new homes at a steady pace, constructing a total of 693 new houses in Killeen in 2019, which is nearly the same number as the year before, according to city permit data.
In 2018, 697 new single-family homes were built in the city.
In 2017, 611 homes were built.
Houses in Killeen were selling at a similar pace in December as they were at the same time last year. Homes spent an average of 46 days on the market, 18 days less than they were in December 2018, according to data from the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors. The association did hot have December or year-end sales numbers available.
Currently, Killeen has a housing inventory of just 1.5 months, down from 2.2 months in December 2018. Housing inventory — which is defined as how long it would take before all active listings are sold if housing prices remained static — has seen a drop in Killeen since 2011, which had a high of 9.1 months of inventory, according to information obtained from the Texas A&M Real Estate Center.
There were also 200 home closings in Killeen in December, up 13% from this time last year.
Contractors also constructed a total of 80 new duplexes in the city over the course of 2019.
There were no multi-family permits for new apartment complexes filed in 2019, however, a new apartment complex did open up in Killeen last year after construction began in 2018.
Thayer Point, an “upscale” multi-family apartment complex next to Killeen Nursing & Rehabilitation on Stan Schlueter Loop and Thayer Drive, officially opened for residents in 2019. The initial buildings were finished between February and April of 2019, and were listed for rent shortly after construction was completed.
The apartment complex has a mix of one- and two-bedroom units with 650- and 966-square-foot options. In September 2018, the city planning and zoning commission recommended by a 6-0 vote a redrawing of the second phase of the complex to add 72 new units to the overall plan — bringing the total to 260 units.
It is no longer possible to calculate the construction value of the new housing projects, as cities are now prevented from asking for projected values when determining permit fees under Texas House Bill 852, which was passed over the summer. This bill amends the Texas Local Government Code to prohibit municipalities from using the valuation or construction cost of a residential dwelling to determine the amount of permit or inspection fees charged. This new law also prevents municipalities from requiring disclosure of information related to the valuation or construction cost of a residential dwelling as a condition for obtaining a building permit, unless required for FEMA National Flood Insurance Program participation.
Copperas Cove
While not to the magnitude of construction in Killeen, contractors in Copperas Cove have nonetheless continued building new homes at a steady pace. According to permit reports from the city, 108 permits for new single-family residences were issued in 2019.
The city of Copperas Cove currently has a housing inventory of just 1.5 months, down from the full 2 months of inventory available in December 2018. There were 55 closed sales on homes in December 2019 as well, up 7.8% from the same time last year.
The city also issued 14 permits for the construction of new duplexes in 2019.
Harker Heights
Residential construction continued at a steady pace through 2019, resulting in 151 permits being filed for the construction of new single-family residences.
The city of Harker Heights currently has a housing inventory of 2.1 months, down from 2.6 months of inventory available in December 2018. There were 44 closed sales on homes in December 2019 as well, up 29.4% from the same time last year.
The city also issued 25 permits for the construction of new duplexes in 2019.
Annual housing permits for Nolanville were not available.
