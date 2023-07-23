At an event like Taste of Africa in Killeen, would-be parents Amanda and Zach Rice of Temple sat at Sunday’s event taking in all the flavor and experiences of the continent in anticipation of adopting a child or children from Africa.
The Rice’s, who met while attending Mary and William College, are avid enthusiasts of African culture, and of the many children in that part of the world who need good homes, good families and a good start in life. The couple have begun the long journey into adoptive parenthood and attended Sunday’s event to help them understand some of the beautiful nuances and subtle characteristics of African culture.
“We came because we have applied to adopt more than one child, hopefully siblings from Burundi,” Zach Rice said. “The language of Kirundi is spoken there and we don’t know how many other challenges a child might face acclimating to Texas.”
Kirundi, also known as Rundi, is a Bantu language and the national language of Burundi.
The couple completed their initial application with a Boston-based company with an extensive background and good references for this type of adoption.
“We still have a long way to go,” Zach Rice said. “Our dossier has been submitted to the State Office in Burunmdi, and is going through a translation process which could take several months.”
The 30-something couple has been searching for the right agency for about two years. After vetting several recommendations, they submitted their original application in November 2022.
They have been told that it could be anywhere from 18 to 24 months before they could receive a “referral.”
A referral means they have been approved and matched to children awaiting adoption. From there, it could be six to 12 months before they can arrange to pick up the children.
“So, in the meantime, we are trying to network with people and organizations who might help our children, and us, make an easier transition,” Zach Rice said. “We will need to have a support system in place for the family.”
Zach lived for a time in West and South Africa during his studies of African economics in college and hopes that experience will help the couple as they continue through the process.
“We have received so many outpourings of love and support since we began,” Amanda Rice said. “We just want to make sure our kids have the best opportunity to succeed in a place that may seem very different than what they’re used to.”
