Vendor.JPG

Amanda and Zach Rice enjoyed the experiences at Taste of Africa Sunday at the Killeen Civic and Convention Center.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease

At an event like Taste of Africa in Killeen, would-be parents Amanda and Zach Rice of Temple sat at Sunday’s event taking in all the flavor and experiences of the continent in anticipation of adopting a child or children from Africa.

The Rice’s, who met while attending Mary and William College, are avid enthusiasts of African culture, and of the many children in that part of the world who need good homes, good families and a good start in life. The couple have begun the long journey into adoptive parenthood and attended Sunday’s event to help them understand some of the beautiful nuances and subtle characteristics of African culture.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.