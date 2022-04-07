The Killeen Elementary School, in partnership with Communities in School and the Killeen Independent School District, will host an event for Child Abuse Awareness Month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 1608 E. Rancier Ave.
The event will include a balloon release, a proclamation from Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King, and guest speakers from Fort Hood and the Bell County Welfare Board, according to a news release.
A number of vendors will also be present at the event, which the public is invited to attend.
