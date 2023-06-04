Social media posts showed some graphic photos Saturday of a multi-car accident at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway where one driver succumbed to his injuries.
According to police, about 4:18 p.m. they were called to the scene of the accident where they found the driver of a gray Dodge Challenger pinned inside. He was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. At 4.44 p.m. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Daurick Romel Scott Jr. deceased.
A female passenger in the Challenger, was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition. Neither the driver nor passenger were wearing seat belts.
According to the police preliminary investigation, the Challenger was traveling eastbound on East Central Texas Expressway at a high rate of speed. As it approached the intersection at Rosewood Drive from the inside turn-left only lane, the car “diesregarded the turn marks at the intersection and struck a red Dodge Durango.”
The driver of the Durango was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection. The news release does not make clear, in what lane the Durango was traveling, according to police.
Following the impact, the Challenger struck a traffic light pole, the Durango continued across the center median and struck a semi truck. According to the release the semi was attempting to turn onto East Central Texas Expressway from the turn-around lane.
“No other injuries reported on scene.” said police. “Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and there is no other information at this time.”
That's a Dodge Challenger, not a Camaro.
