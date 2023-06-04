Fatal Accident.jpg

According to police, the gray Camaro failed to negotiate the left turn, crashing into the red Durango, causing the Durango to hit the trailer of the semi-truck pictured here.

Social media posts showed some graphic photos Saturday of a multi-car accident at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway where one driver succumbed to his injuries.

According to police, about 4:18 p.m. they were called to the scene of the accident where they found the driver of a gray Dodge Challenger pinned inside. He was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries. At 4.44 p.m. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Daurick Romel Scott Jr. deceased.

(1) comment

miffed67

That's a Dodge Challenger, not a Camaro.

