Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Aggravated assault reported at midnight Tuesday in the 700 block of Santa Rosa Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 2:40 a.m. Tuesday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Elms Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Criminal trespass reported at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of West Stan.
Aggravated assault reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Blackburn Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Conder Street.
Theft from a person reported at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Cantabrian Drive.
Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 8:02 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ida Drive and West Elms Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3600 block of Watercrest Road.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Farm to Market and the 400 block of West Elms Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 10:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
Accident reported at 7:28 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of North First Street and Courtney Lane.
Accident reported at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for driving while intoxicated, displaying fictitious registration reported at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
Assault with bodily injury, emergency medical detention reported at 10:46 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Dryden Avenue.
Disorderly conduct, fighting reported at 11:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia reported at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Bond Street.
Accident reported at 5:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Cove Avenue.
Arrest for driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture, running stop sign, speeding reported at 5;51 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Cove Avenue.
Attempted suicide reported at 7:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Creek Street.
Illegal dumping reported at 11:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
Possession of marijuana reported at 11:51 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Reagan Avenue.
HARKER HEIGHTS
No information reported.
LAMPASAS
Harassment reported at 9:07 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Accident reported at 10:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Key Avenue.
Disorderly conduct reported at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Accident reported at noon Tuesday in the 700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal trespass reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of habitation reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
Accident reported at 5:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment reported at 6;15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
Disturbance reported at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East Avenue I.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
