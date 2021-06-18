A motorcyclist was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple after striking a pickup truck in Lampasas on Friday morning.
Police said the motorcyclist was “significantly injured,” and the driver of the pickup truck was cited at the scene.
The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Farm-to-Market 580 East, at the intersection of Old Covenant Road, Lampasas police said in a news release Friday.
Police determined that a pickup truck, driven by a 57-year-old unnamed man, was traveling northbound on Campbell Street. The driver stopped at a stop sign at FM 580 and then proceeded to cross to travel north on Old Covenant Road.
The 19-year-old motorcyclist was travelling west on FM 580, when he struck the passenger door of the pickup truck, police said.
The motorcyclist was treated and taken by ambulance to the Lampasas Airport where he was airlifted to Scott & White.
Police cited the driver of the pickup truck for failure to yield, the release said.
